Mattiello Introduces Bill Allowing Partial-Fill Prescription Option on Opioids
Thursday, February 08, 2018
“The opioid epidemic is one of the biggest tragedies of our time, and finding new ways to tackle it continues to be a challenge. This legislation will allow and encourage prescribers, patients, and pharmacists to work together, and empower patients to limit the number of unused pills that are left in their medicine chests, which is where opioid addiction begins,” said Mattiello.
The Legislation
The bill would allow a pharmacist to dispense a partial fill of a Schedule II controlled substance at the request of either the patient or the prescriber.
Under the provisions of Mattiello's bill, subsequent fills would have to be dispensed at the same pharmacy where the original prescription was partially filled, and the total quantity dispensed could not exceed the total quantity prescribed.
After 30 days, the prescription would expire.
“One of the things we’ve heard about the opioid crisis from the Centers for Disease Control is that almost 80 percent of people who are at the highest risk of overdose initially acquired pills that were legally prescribed to someone — either themselves, a friend of a relative. This is an important step in reducing the number of pills that are out there,” added Mattiello.
Pharmacists would also be required to record only the actual amounts of the drug dispensed in the state’s prescription-drug-monitoring program maintained by the Department of Health.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Lambrese: Opioid addicts deserve dignity, not death
- RI Releases Statewide Standards for Treating Overdose & Opioid Use in Hospitals
- Updated Opioid Use Regulations Now in Effect in Rhode Island
- Chekrallah: Doctor, Patient Communication Essential to Fighting Opioid Addiction
- Electronic Tracking Devices & Opioid Crises: This Week at the State House
- Carol Costa: Facing Down the Opioid Abuse Monster
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Mundy: The Opioid Crisis & Our Veterans - We Must Do Better
- Raimondo Calls for $4 Million to Fight Opioid Abuse in RI
- MA Receives Nearly $12 Million in Federal Funding to Fight Opioid Epidemic
- LIVE: “It’s Our Problem” HBO Documentary Filmmaker Peltz On Opioid Epidemic
- LIVE: Dr. Rich on Tackling RI’s Opioid and Drug Overdose Death Epidemic
- Coderre Joins Raimondo Staff to Address Opioid, Addiction Crisis in Rhode Island
- Newport Manners & Etiquette: Happy Doable Prenups, How to Toast & How to Dunk + Opioid Crisis
- Prof. Lawless Joins GoLocal LIVE and Discusses Trumps Tax Cuts and Whitehouse’s Opioid Problem
- Raimondo Signs Legislation to Prevent Opioid Overdoses & Save Lives
- Nardolillo Blasts Whitehouse for Role in US Opioid Addiction Epidemic