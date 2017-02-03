The Cellar: 2017 Boston Wine Expo

What is widely considered to be America's largest consumer wine expo, as well as best wine tasting deal around, is taking place during the weekend of February 18 and 19 at the Seaport World Trade Center and Seaport Hotel in Boston. I am of course talking about the 2017 Boston Wine Expo

As usual, this great event allows us wine enthusiasts to get our wine on in a lot of different ways. The Grand Tasting gives guests a global adventure in a glass. Whether your palate prefers full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignons, buttery Chardonnays, elegant Pinot Noirs or dry Pinot Grigios, the 2017 Boston Wine Expo will bring the biggest, boldest and best flavors from the vine to the Seaport District. Oenophiles will travel through the expansive space – sans passport – swirling and sipping their way to “connoisseur” status while sampling bites from some of the city’s most popular restaurants.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from New England’s top culinary talent who will host Cooking Demonstrations and tastings throughout the weekend. Chefs will serve up their signature cuisine on two demonstration stages as they entertain, share recipes and create samples of their favorite dishes to pair perfectly with the event’s more than 1.800 selections of wine. Demonstrations will take place in the Grand Tasting area and are included with Grand Tasting or Vintner Reserve Lounge tickets. The Vintners' Reserve Lounge is the ideal setting for serious wine enthusiasts looking to sample rare and expensive vintages before they purchase a bottle. Located in a private room away from the Grand Tasting, the Vintners' Reserve Lounge is the perfect way to sample fine wine and taste delectable treats from the top restaurants in the city and to speak with knowledgeable representatives from each winery – sometimes the owners themselves! Ticket includes admission to the Grand Tasting and VIP Lounge on the same day.

If you want more out of the weekend consider attending a seminar. The weekend will feature nearly 40 educational seminars where participants are offered to take in-depth looks at individual grape varieties, popular styles of wines and famous wine regions, including German Riesling, South African Chenin Blanc, Pinot Noir and Amarone. For those who love to shop, there will be scores of vendor booths with wine accessories, gourmet foods and jewelry.

For a complete list of events, seminars, times and prices, click here. See you there…

Steffen Rasch is the Sommelier at Persimmon Restaurant in Providence and the proprietor of the Providence Wine Academy.

