3 RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

Three Rhode Island chefs reached the semifinals for the 2018 James Beard Award, the James Beard Foundation announced on Thursday.

Champe Speidel of Persimmon and Benjamin Sukle of Oberlin have made the semifinals under the category of Best Chef: Northeast.

Al Forno's Johanne Killeen has made the semifinals under the category of Outstanding Chef.

The Awards

The James Beard Awards were established in 1990 and recognize chefs and restaurateurs across a number of national and regional categories.

The final restaurant and chef award nominees will take place on Wednesday, March 14 starting at 9:30 a.m.

The awards gala will take place on Monday, May 7 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

