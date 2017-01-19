PawSox Owners Poised for Another Ask for Public Subsidies - This Time in Pawtucket

In December, on ABC6’s “In the Arena” the panel discussed the potential that the billionaire ownership group of the Pawtucket Red Sox would be coming back for another ask for public subsidies. That discussion was prophetic, as this time they want their new stadium Pawtucket.

In 2015, the ownership group said they did not want to remain in Pawtucket, but after the collapse of the effort to relocate in Providence and a lack of interest of other New England cities, the team has few options.

During the December taping, former Rhode Island Attorney General Arlene Violet ridiculed the idea of taxpayer subsidies for the PawSox owners.

WATCH THE SHOW HERE

In 2015, the ten owners asked Rhode Islanders to pony up taxpayer funded subsidies in excess of $120 million. The ownership group is comprised of a number of New England wealthiest and many of them - like CVS’ Tom Ryan and Fleet Bank’s Terry Murray - now reside in Florida.

On Wednesday, Apex Development Company issued a statement, “As part of Apex Development Company’s vision to redevelop its Pawtucket properties, we are engaged in ongoing conversations with a number of interested parties including the Pawtucket Red Sox and other potential retail, office and restaurant tenants.”

GoLocal has learned that there has been extensive talks between the Administration of Gina Raimondo, Commerce RI, Mayor Don Grebien and the Pawtucket Red Sox ownership group.

The discussions are more mature than has previously been disclosed and the ask by the PawSox ownership group will exceed $50 million in subsidies, land acquisition, and tax abatements.

Related Slideshow: PawSox Stadium Aftermath: Winners and Losers

The Providence baseball stadium looked like a sure thing. Powerful owners pushing the project. Top politicians coupled with influential lobbyists and PR consultants all on board. Then, everything changed. Prev Next Winner Coalition Radio -- A small group of libertarian activists relentlessly advocated against any public financing for a private venture. Pat Ford, Dave Fisher and Tony Jones leveraged internet radio and social media to pound the project and the costs. Prev Next Loser Speaker Nicholas Mattiello -- The Speaker was all in for the project. He repeatedly voiced his strong support for the project. Some said it was a project for his legacy and others said he supported the project as a result of influence of the ownership group and their lobbyist Bob Goldberg. It wasn't long ago that the Speaker said the Providence Stadium would be revenue positive. In a few short weeks, the project somehow went from supposedly financially advantageous to taxpayers to DOA. Prev Next Winner GOP -- The Rhode Island Republicans came out against the project early and kept raising questions about the cost and the approval process. Despite being in the political minority, the Republicans used their thorn-in the-side status to play the spoiler. Prev Next Loser Old School Top Down PR Strategy -- Renderings, fact finding trips for leaders and listening tours were all the strategies embraced by the ownership team and each came back and burned them. The listening tour had higher attendance at many sites by taxpayers who were opposed to the project -- and the fact they had to write their questions down, and be lectured to in response, did not go over well by opponents. Prev Next Winner (maybe) Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien -- It looked like the Mayor was a loser for sure with his city's most valuable asset moving from Pawtucket just 6 miles away to a gleaming new $100 Million project in Providence. With the Providence Stadium dead, Pawtucket has a window to try and create a proposal that improves McCoy, is financially viable and acceptable to the ownership group. The window is very short, and Grebien will move from the winners' column to the losers' bracket if the PawSox leave RI. As the Mayor wrote in a GoLocal MINDSETTER™ piece, "We remain hopeful that the new owners will see the value that Pawtucket has given their brand and that the growth we are experiencing will only strengthen it. We hope they will Join the Evolution here in Pawtucket." Prev Next Loser Jorge Elorza -- The Providence Mayor was unable to put together a deal and a location that worked for taxpayers. There was -- and still may be -- an opportunity to bring hundreds of thousands of new visitors into the city annually at the 195 site. Elorza needs to change the present narrative from crime, a decrepit recreation system, and visits to meet with Guatemalan corrupt leaders to where the city needs to be. Prev Next Winner Taxpayers -- A coalition of taxpayer groups and activists scored their most significant political victory to date. This may spark an empowered effort to take on other issues with enthusiasm. Prev Next Loser Public Financing of Stadiums in the US -- The dramatic defeat of the proposed stadium in Providence may cause other cities, counties and states to take a harder look at the economics of public financing of stadiums. There is now a blueprint for how taxpayers and progressives can build a coalition to oppose a professional sports team, organized labor and billionaire ownership interests. The PawSox defeat and the Boston Olympics collapse may speak to a broader grassroots movement opposed to the spending on public funds on private projects. Prev Next Winner Grassroots Activists -- Multiple grassroots efforts sprang up to oppose the stadium move, and perhaps none as vocal - or visible -- as "Organizing for Pawtucket" and David Norton. Even when a new stadium looked like it was on life support, Norton and supporters utilized both social media and traditional boots-on-the-ground techniques (read: canvassing the Speaker's neighborhood -- in Cranston) to keep the pressure on until the deal was dead. Prev

Winner

Winner

Loser

Loser

Winner

Winner

Loser

Loser

Winner (maybe)

Winner (maybe)

Loser

Loser

Winner

Winner

Loser

Loser

Winner Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.