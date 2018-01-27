NEW: Invenergy Fails to Make $500K Payment to Burrillville, Town Council Sends Notice of Default
Saturday, January 27, 2018
This action became necessary under the Tax Agreement between the Town and Clear River Energy LLC (CRE) when CRE failed to make a scheduled, required payment of $500,000 by January 15.
"It’s truly unfortunate that Invenergy’s new public relations strategy regarding the disposition of the Clear River Energy power plant has degenerated, especially as it relates to the Town of Burrillville and its representatives. For the record, Burrillville has full confidence in Attorney Michael McElroy. He has been thoughtful, straightforward and forthright in his dealings with Invenergy, its representatives, the public and the Energy Facilities Siting Board," said the Town of Burrillville in their press release.
Burrillville Continuing Fight
The Town of Burrillville will continue their fight against the siting of the plant, despite not having the funds from Invenergy.
At its January 24, 2018, meeting, the Burrillville Town Council voted to transfer an additional $250,000 to the Clear River Energy Fund.
"Vetting this project is an expensive and complicated task that necessitates us hiring experts and legal counsel to review and evaluate the impact of the plant on the State's environment, ratepayers and the Town of Burrillville. It’s a very expensive undertaking," said Burrillville Town Manager Mike Wood.
The CRE Fund was established by the Burrillville Town Council in December of 2016 to allow the Town of Burrillville to secure services to fund the evaluation, response, and defense against Invenergy Thermal Development LLC’s application to construct the power plant in Burrillville.
