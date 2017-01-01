What to Watch For: Patriots at Dolphins

The (13-2) New England Patriots can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win over the (10-5) Miami Dolphins on New Year's Day in Miami.

A win would also give the Patriots an undefeated record on the road this season.

See What to Watch for in the Slideshow Below

"I think it's something we try to pride ourselves on. Having mental toughness really starts really in training camp with the different things Coach Belichick throws at us, some things that we obviously won't like and don't want to go through but even back in OTA's where I think a lot of teams either practice in nice weather or inside, we get some pretty bad weather in spring time around here and we'll be outside practicing and trying to get better," said Patriots safety Devin McCourty in his press conference this week.

The Patriots have already clinched a first round bye, while the Dolphins will begin their playoff run next week.

Kick off is set for 1 p.m.

Related Slideshow: What to Watch For: Patriots at Dolphins - New Year’s Day 2017

Prev Next House of Horrors The Patriots have not beat the Dolphins in Miami in four years and last year's loss cost them the number one seed. "It's just been a tough place for us to play for some reason. I don't think it's the weather, I don't think it's Miami Beach or anything like that. I think the Dolphins have always challenged us and especially down there, so it'll be good to go get a win in a tough place," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his Friday press conference. New England will look to snap the losing streak and clinch the top seed in the AFC. Prev Next Michael Floyd Danny Amendola remains out with a high ankle sprain and rookie Malcolm Mitchell was ruled out on Saturday night after previously being listed as doubtful on the Patriots Friday injury report. This means that Floyd will see regular reps at the wide receiver position in just his second game of action with the Patriots. "He's worked really hard to try to get up to speed. There's a lot to make up, there's a lot of time to try to make up, but he's worked pretty hard at it. It's been good to see his commitment and hopefully he can go out there and play confident, and like all of us, try to go get a win," said Brady. Floyd had one catch for six yards last week against the Jets. He was targeted twice in the game. Prev Next Jay Ajayi In his last game against Buffalo, Ajayi ran for 206 yards on 32 carries, an average of six yards per carry. It was his third 200 + yard rushing game of the season. The Patriots come in with the third best rushing defense in the NFL, only giving up an average of 90 yards per game. With Matt Moore under center for Miami, expect them to try and control the game and the clock with a heavy dose of Ajayi. Prev Next Blount/ Running Game The Dolphins are one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, allowing 142 rushing yards per game ranking them 30th out of 32 teams. The Dolphins have not held a team under 100 yards rushing since November 13 and the last time the Patriots saw the Dolphins, LeGarrette Blount ran for 123 yards on 29 carries. Blount already has the Patriots record for rushing touchdowns in a season and is over 1,000 yards rushing on the year. Expect Blount to be a big factor in the game. Prev Next Play or Rest Who will play? how much will they play? and who will rest? seem to be the three biggest questions this week for both the Patriots and Dolphins. The Dolphins can move up to the five seed with a win and a Kansas City loss to San Diego, but one way or the other they start the playoffs next weekend. The Patriots can clinch the number one seed in the AFC with a win. "I just think as a football team there is no on and off switch. You know, you can't just decide when you want to play. I think from the outside in everyone talks about really how this week is not that important and how the playoffs are right there. I think for us none of that really matters," said Patriots safety Devin McCourty in his press conference this week. For the Patriots expect players like Dont'a Hightower, Martellus Bennett and if possible Julian Edelman and Brady to see limited action. Hightower sat out last week and Bennett has been on and off the injury report most of the season. Unlike at this time last season, the Patriots have a running attack and so protecting Brady becomes easier. Prev

House of Horrors

House of Horrors

Michael Floyd

Michael Floyd

Jay Ajayi

Jay Ajayi

Blount/ Running Game

Blount/ Running Game

Play or Rest Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.