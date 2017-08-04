S. Kingstown’s Alex Murphy Signs With Finland’s Kataja Basket
Friday, August 04, 2017
“Living out a dream! Can’t wait to start this new chapter and my pro career in a place I call home with Kataja Basket,” Murphy said on Twitter.
Murphy in College
Murphy is coming off one season at Northeastern University.
At Northeastern, he averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 2016-17 season. He played 33 minutes per game.
Prior to that, Murphy played 2 1/2 seasons at the University of Florida, where he averaged 5.1 points per game in 23 contests during the 2014-15 season. A right foot injury caused him to miss the 2015-16 season.
Murphy transferred to Florida from Duke during the holiday break of the 2013-14 season and spent the remainder of the year on the scout team.
At Duke, Murphy’s best season came in 2012-13 where he averaged 2.1 points and one rebound in 31 games of action.
He left Duke for Florida in 2013 after playing a total of 33 minutes in five games.
Murphy in High School
Murphy went to St. Mark’s Academy, where he was a three year letter winner. He reclassified from the class of 2012 to bypass his final year of high school basketball and became a member of Duke’s 2011 recruiting class.
He completed his high school requirements at South Kingstown High School.
Basketball Family
Alex is the older brother of Tomas Murphy, who committed to Northeastern’s incoming class of 2017. He is the younger brother of Erik Murphy who played college basketball at Florida.
Jay Murphy, Alex’s father, played college basketball at Boston College before having an NBA career.
Livin' out a dream! Can't wait to start this new chapter and my pro career in a place I call home with @KatajaBasket! Blessed and grateful!— Alex Murphy (@AlexMurphy5) August 4, 2017
We´re extremely excited to have you with us, @AlexMurphy5! Welcome to Joensuu! #Korisliiga #Susijengi https://t.co/E8B8a2FX7m— Kataja Basket (@KatajaBasket) August 4, 2017
Related Slideshow: GoLocal’s All-Rhode Island 2016-17 Division I Hoop Teams
GoLocal First Team
G - Kyron Cartwright
A year after backing up Kris Dunn, Cartwright established himself as one of the better guards in the Big East.
At season's end, he was named to the All-Big East second team and named most improved player.
Cartwright averaged 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in the regular season helping the Friars to a third place finish in the conference. PC was picked to finish 9th at the beginning of the season.
He finished the season ranked third in the country and first in the Big East with 6.8 assists per game.
"He is that straw. He stirs us up a lot, he is able to drive, he is able to kick, he is really talented. I want Kyron to still think he is better than he is. By nature he is a quiet kid, he is a docile young man, hopefully, he continues to know he is a pretty good basketball player. When he thinks he is good, he plays well," said PC head coach Ed Cooley following the Friars final home game.
GoLocal First Team
G - Nisre Zouzoua
Zouzoua was named all-conference first team in the NEC after averaging 20 points per game to lead the Bulldogs.
Zouzoua scored at least 20 points in 15 games and scored at least 25 points on seven different occasions. He reached the 30 point mark on two different occasions.
This past week, Zouzoua announced via his twitter account that he was leaving Bryant.
GoLocal First Team
SF - Steven Spieth
Spieth was named First Team All-Ivy following the conclusion of his senior season at Brown. He is the 19th player in Brown history to receive the honor and the first to do it since Sean McGonagil in 2014.
"Steven had a great season. He really elevated his game from his junior year and I think that is a credit to the work that he put in this offseason. He was a big part of every win that we had this year," said Brown head coach Mike Martin.
In 2016-17 Spieth led Brown and the Ivy league with an average of 19 points per game in conference play. He ranked third in the Ivy League in overall scoring with an average of 17 points per game.
Spieth finished his career as Brown's fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,367 points. His 117 career starts are the most ever at Brown and second in the Ivy League. His 118 games played are first at Brown and rank 11th in Ivy League history.
"He has been as reliable as they come, he has played the most games in Brown history, he's played all five positions at one point, he's had a great career," Martin said.
GoLocal First Team
F - Emmitt Holt
In his first season in the Big East, Emmitt Holt averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Friars.
Holt had four double-doubles on the season, including the NCAA Tournament in which he posted 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Holt will return to the Friars in 2017-18 for his senior season.
GoLocal First Team
F - Hassan Martin
Martin was named A-10 Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the conference with 2.4 blocked shots per game.
Martin finishes his career with 321 blocked shots, just seven shy of the URI all-time record held by Kenny Green.
He also ranked 17th in scoring (14 points per game) in the conference and eighth in rebounding (7 per game).
Martin helped lead URI to an A-10 championship and the program's first NCAA Tournament birth since 1999.
"I'm going to remember Hassan Martin who has been a rock of this program. You don't get a chance to coach a better person than him. You don't get a chance to play with a better person than him," said URI head coach Dan Hurley following the Rams NCAA Tournament loss to Oregon.
GoLocal Second Team
G - E.C. Matthews
One season after tearing his ACL, Matthews returned to the Rams and averaged 15 points per game on 42% shooting from the field.
While Matthews was up and down most of the season, he looked much more comfortable in URI's final seven games, reaching double figures in all of them.
In the A-10 tournament, Matthews carried the Rams offense scoring 20, 19 and 19 points respectively in the three games to get the Rams the title.
Matthews returns for his redshirt senior season in 2017-18.
GoLocal Second Team
G - Jeff Dowtin
Dowtin started the final 19 games for the Rams, including both NCAA Tournament games.
On the season, he averaged 6 points in 22 minutes of action per game.
Dowtin posted a career-high of 23 points in URI's NCAA Tournament win over Creighton in the first round.
GoLocal Second Team
F - Rodney Bullock
Bullock averaged 15 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Friars in 2016-17, helping them reach their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.
Bullock had five double-doubles on the year and was named to the All-Big East second team at season's end.
GoLocal Second Team
F - Kuran Iverson
Iverson nearly averaged a double-double for URI in his senior season with 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
His best game of the season came on the road against Duquesne where he poured in 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
One game later, Iverson pulled down 23 rebounds against Richmond.
GoLocal Second Team
F - Marcel Pettway
Pettway's numbers dropped from last season, but he was still a critical part of the Bryant front court.
Pettway averaged 10.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs after averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds last season.
Pettway had two double-doubles on the year.
Coach of the Year
Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley led the URI Rams to their first A-10 Championship win since 1999 and then their first NCAA Tournament win since 1998.
Despite some ups and downs throughout the year, Hurley led the Rams to a 25-10 overall record and 13-5 in the A-10 this season, good enough for a third-place finish in the conference.
Rookie of the Year
G - Jeff Dowtin
Dowtin took over the starting point guard role in the February 7 game against Massachusetts and he never gave it back.
Dowtin started the next 19 games for URI and averaged 6 points in 22 minutes of action per game.
Dowtin saved his best performance for the first round of the NCAA Tournament when he poured in 23 points to lead the Rams past Creighton.
"This is a guy that came from a great family, played at a great high school program at St. John's College in D.C., maybe the best high school league in the country, DeMatha, pulled a 6, high-level league, comes from a great family, high-level student.
This guy has all the attributes, all the qualities of someone that's going to be very, very successful. Because he's such a well-rounded person he has tremendous confidence," said URI head coach Dan Hurley after the Creighton game.
Related Articles
- GAME ON: Alex Murphy Commits to Duke
- NEW: RI’s Alex Murphy Leaves Duke for Florida
- S. Kingstown’s Alex Murphy Granted 6th Year by NCAA, Commits to Northeastern
- S. Kingstown’s Tomas Murphy Commits to Northeastern