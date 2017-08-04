S. Kingstown’s Alex Murphy Signs With Finland’s Kataja Basket

South Kingstown’s Alex Murphy has signed a pro basketball contract with with Finland’s Kataja Basket.

“Living out a dream! Can’t wait to start this new chapter and my pro career in a place I call home with Kataja Basket,” Murphy said on Twitter.

Murphy in College

Murphy is coming off one season at Northeastern University.

At Northeastern, he averaged 14 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during the 2016-17 season. He played 33 minutes per game.

Prior to that, Murphy played 2 1/2 seasons at the University of Florida, where he averaged 5.1 points per game in 23 contests during the 2014-15 season. A right foot injury caused him to miss the 2015-16 season.

Murphy transferred to Florida from Duke during the holiday break of the 2013-14 season and spent the remainder of the year on the scout team.

At Duke, Murphy’s best season came in 2012-13 where he averaged 2.1 points and one rebound in 31 games of action.

He left Duke for Florida in 2013 after playing a total of 33 minutes in five games.

Murphy in High School

Murphy went to St. Mark’s Academy, where he was a three year letter winner. He reclassified from the class of 2012 to bypass his final year of high school basketball and became a member of Duke’s 2011 recruiting class.

He completed his high school requirements at South Kingstown High School.

Basketball Family

Alex is the older brother of Tomas Murphy, who committed to Northeastern’s incoming class of 2017. He is the younger brother of Erik Murphy who played college basketball at Florida.

Jay Murphy, Alex’s father, played college basketball at Boston College before having an NBA career.

Livin' out a dream! Can't wait to start this new chapter and my pro career in a place I call home with @KatajaBasket! Blessed and grateful! — Alex Murphy (@AlexMurphy5) August 4, 2017

Related Slideshow: GoLocal’s All-Rhode Island 2016-17 Division I Hoop Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.