Red Sox Score 5 Runs in 1st Inning, Hold on to Beat Cubs 5-4

The Boston Red Sox scored five runs in the first inning off of Chicago pitcher Jake Arrieta before holding on to win 5-4 at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Just one night only scoring one run on three hits against the Yankees, every Red sox starter had at least one hit in the game.

The Red Sox improve to 12-8 on the season.

Red Sox Hold on

After the Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st, the Boston offense came alive in the bottom of the inning.

Andrew Benintendi hit is second home run of the season to tie the game at one. Mookie Betts then doubled before being driven in by Hanley Ramirez.

Mitch Moreland drove in Ramirez with a double of his own before Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez each recored RBI singles.

After the Cubs got a run in the third to make it 5-2, they closed the gap to one, 5-4 in the seventh on a wild pitch and then a Ben Zobrist RBI single.

Craig Kimbrel got his eighth save of the season after getting Addison Russel to strike out.

Series Continues

The second game of the series is set for Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Steven Wright against former Red Sox John Lackey for the Cubs.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.