Red Sox Score 10 Runs iin 9th, Blow Out Twins 17-6

Leading 7-6 in the top of the 9th, the Boston Red Sox offense erupted for 10 runs in the inning en route to a 17-6 rout of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Red Sox, who scored 8 runs in the second inning of Saturday’s game, have scored 28 runs over the last two games. The Red Sox also hit nine home runs in the three games at Target Field.

Boston came into the series with the fewest home runs in the major leagues.

Chris Sale was on the mound for the Red Sox and he went six innings, giving up four hits, three walks and four runs with 10 strikeouts. This was the sixth straight game in which Sale has reached double digit strikeouts.

The Red Sox improve to 17-14 on the season.

Next up

The Red Sox have an off day on Monday before starting a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.