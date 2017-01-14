video: Cartwright’s Jumper Lifts PC Over Seton Hall

With the game tied at 61, Kyron Cartwright was fouled while knocking down a spinning jump shot to give the Friars a 64-61 lead with 30 seconds to play. Cartwright had 18 points and 8 assists in the game.

After Seton Hall missed a corner three to tie the game, Rodney Bullock knocked down one of two free throws to help seal the 65-61 win.

"Today is my mom's birthday, she's always been my number one fan and it couldn't mean more to me to get this win today. I'm sure she was jumping up and down screaming, her and my dad, they catch every game," Cartwright said after the game.

With the win PC improves to 12-7 overall on the season and 2-4 in the Big East. Seton Hall drops to 2-3 in the conference.

"Coming off a devastating loss the other night, I'm proud of the group, staying composed, staying locked in. I'm proud of the leadership, I thought our leadership tonight from Rodney and from Kryon was big time," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said after the game.

Friars Hold on in First Half

The Friars led 19-18 with under 10 minutes to play in the half before threes by Rodney Bullock and dunks by Kalif Young and Emmitt Holt sparked them to a 15-0 run to take a 14 point lead, 34-18.

During that stretch, PC held Seton Hall scoreless for just over five minutes before Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez ended the drought with a three.

That three then sparked the Pirates on an 8-0 run, cutting the Friars lead to six, 34-28 at the end of the half.

Providence would go without a field goal for the final three minutes of the half.

The Leaders

Cartwright finished the game with 20 points and eight assists, while Rodney Bullock led the Friars with 22 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field while grabbing five rebounds.

Freshman Alpha Diallo made his first career start and contributed two points and two assists in 33 minutes of action.

Next up

The Friars return to action on Monday, January 16 when they visit Georgetown.

Game time is set for 9 p.m.

