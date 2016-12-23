PC Kicks Off Three Game Road Trip at Boston College

The Providence College Friars begin a three-game road trip on Friday when they visit Boston College at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill. PC’s visit to BC means a return to where Friars head coach Ed Cooley held his final assistant coaching position and was there for nine seasons.

“I really appreciate Boston College for giving me an opportunity to stay employed for nine years and I worked with one of the best people in the country in our business in Al Skinner. We had a great staff there were Pat Duquette, Tim O’Shea, Bonzie Colson, those guys are brothers to me,” said Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

This will be the 111th meeting between the Friars and Eagles, with PC leading the series 60-50. The Friars won the last meeting 66-51 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, however, it was Boston College who won the last meeting at Chestnut Hill in 2014.

“It’s always been a good game, I think we are in the 8th year of playing them consecutively. We look at it as an opportunity to stay close from a budget standpoint, another power five conference team to play, we think it is a great game for us,” said Cooley.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPNU.

Boston College

The Eagles come into the game with a 6-6 record overall and were picked to finish 15th in the ACC. BC is coming off an 89-83 loss to Fairfield, but prior to that, they had won two straight, beating Auburn and Sacred Heart.

Boston College is led by Jerome Robinson, who is averaging 20 points per game, while Mo Jeffers leads the team with an average of six rebounds per game.

PC Basketball - Two Things to Watch

Defense - The Friars defense is currently ranked 10th best in the country, and first in the Big East as they have held their opponents to just 58 points per game.

“I think we play decent on the road, I really do. I thought we played well at Ohio State, I think we played well in the two neutral site games we played down in Florida. I think we are a good road team,” said Cooley.

Let's see if the Friars defense travels.

Ryan Fazekas - In PC’s last game against Maine, Fazekas connected on four of his six three-pointers and finished the game with a season-high 12 points in the Friars win.

The four threes are the most threes that Fazes has made in the last seven games combined.

Providence can only hope that this is the result of new found confidence for Fazekas, and just in time with conference play on the horizon.

Bracketology

For what it is worth in December, the Friars are currently projected to be a 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

PC has an RPI of 29 and a strength of schedule ranking of 75.

Of course, conference play will change everything one way or the other.

