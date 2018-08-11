Weaknesses

Left Tackle

With Nate Solder no longer protecting Tom Brady's blindside, the left tackle position is now a concern.

Marcus Cannon is a candidate to fill the role, as he did at times last year.

During the draft, the Patriots traded for Trent Brown, a left tackle with the San Francisco 49ers. Brown played in ten game last season with the 49ers, and appears to be the favorite to get the job.

The Patriots also looked to fill the role via the NFL Draft by selecting Isaiah Wynn from Georgia.

"Isaiah has a lot of experience, started for three years, he has played both guard, he’s played tackle, he has played multiple spots and has been productive in both of those areas. He’s a good player, has good traits and was in a good program. He had to block a lot of good people in that conference," said Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio in his post-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium

In college, Wynn made 39 starts at left tackle to help the Bulldogs to the 2017 SEC Championship.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed just five pressures during the 2017 season, and just 26 pressures in his 2,609 college snaps.

Slot Receiver (at least for the first 4 games)

Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season due to PED use, and Danny Amendola left to sign with Miami.

Meaning the Patriots have an issue at the slot receiver position.

Of the Patriots returning receivers, Chris Hogan has the most experience working with Tom Brady and likely will see some time in the slot.

Phillip Dorsett returns to the Patriots this season, but mostly saw time as an outside receiver.

One sleeper to make the team and fill the role is sixth-round draft pick Braxton Berrios out of Miami.

At Miami, he appeared in 46 games with 20 starts, hauling in 100 catches for 1,175 yards and nine touchdowns.

“This guy’s really, really smart. He graduated in, I want to say three to three-and-a-half years, whatever it was. Played inside the formation at the University of Miami, really productive, really tough, good traits, smart, good quickness, was productive, had more opportunities here this season in Miami and he made the most of them,” said Caserio.

Cornerback

The Patriots secondary got shredded in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, giving up 538 total yards, including 374 passing yards.

The Patriots enter training camp with Stephon Gilmore as their top cornerback followed by Erik Rowe and newcomer Jason McCourty.

Rookies Duke Dawson and Keion Crossen could also compete for a role in the secondary.

About Crossen, Caserio said, “The way this guy kind of got on the radar screen initially was he worked out at the Wake Forest Pro Day, so that’s where he showed up and tested extremely well, so a lower level of competition, obviously, at Western Carolina. He showed up on a big stage just from a workout perspective. It really blew it out of the water. He’s undersized, just from a size standpoint, but he’s athletic. He runs well, he’s explosive, he’s really competitive, probably more of a perimeter corner."

On Dawson, Caserio added, “He's played safety, he's played corner, he's played slot corner, so a pretty versatile player. He played in the kicking game a little bit, so he has a lot of experience doing multiple things. We'll put him in the mix with everybody else in the secondary and see how it goes."