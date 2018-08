Patriots Revise Brady’s Contract, Add $5 Million in Incentives

The New England Patriots revised quarterback Tom Brady’s contract by adding five $1 million incentives in five different categories.

Each incentive increases to $2 million if the Patriots win Super Bowl 53, however, the incentives are capped at $5 million.

“So he can get to $5 million two ways. Either hit all five incentives or hit three of them and win the Super Bowl,” said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Twitter.

According to Breer, the five contract incentives are:

Top 5 in QB Rating

Top 5 in Completion %

Top 5 in Yards/Attempt

Top 5 in TD Passes

Top 5 in Passing Yards

Entering this season, Brady’s base salary is $14 million with a roster bonus of $1 million. If he achieves the five incentives, his pay for the season would be $20 million.

The $20 million would make Brady the 10th highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Brady vs Incentives

In 2017 Brady hit all five of those incentives.

He ranked first in pass yards, fifth in yards per attempt, third in touchdowns, fifth in completion percentage and third best in quarterback rating. He was named league MVP.

In 2016, Brady finished 20th in passing yards, second in yards per attempt, seventh in touchdowns, fifth in completion percentage and second in QB rating.

In 2015, Brady finished third in passing yards, ninth in yards per attempt, first in touchdowns, 12th in completion percentage and fourth in QB rating.

