Providence College Ranked in Top Ten for Soccer Programs in U.S.

Providence College is one of the top ten soccer schools in the country, according to a new ranking.

In a study done by USA Today College, PC is the ninth best school in the country for division I men’s soccer.

About the Providence soccer program, USA Today writes:

“The men’s soccer program is spearheaded by head coach Craig Stewart, who has led the Friars since 2012. During the 2014 season, under Stewart’s leadership, the Friars advanced to their first ever College Cup.”

The Rankings

Providence is ranked ninth behind Creighton University and Notre Dame who are ranked seventh and eighth respectively. Providence is ranked ahead of Georgetown who is ranked tenth.

Syracuse is ranked as the number one school in the country for men’s soccer.

PC Soccer

In the past season, the Friars advanced to their second Elite 8 in three years where they lost to North Carolina in double overtime.

In 2014, PC advanced to the Final Four in North Carolina where they lost to UCLA 3-2 in overtime.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.