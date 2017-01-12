Providence College Ranked in Top Ten for Soccer Programs in U.S.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
In a study done by USA Today College, PC is the ninth best school in the country for division I men’s soccer.
About the Providence soccer program, USA Today writes:
“The men’s soccer program is spearheaded by head coach Craig Stewart, who has led the Friars since 2012. During the 2014 season, under Stewart’s leadership, the Friars advanced to their first ever College Cup.”
The Rankings
Providence is ranked ninth behind Creighton University and Notre Dame who are ranked seventh and eighth respectively. Providence is ranked ahead of Georgetown who is ranked tenth.
Syracuse is ranked as the number one school in the country for men’s soccer.
PC Soccer
In the past season, the Friars advanced to their second Elite 8 in three years where they lost to North Carolina in double overtime.
In 2014, PC advanced to the Final Four in North Carolina where they lost to UCLA 3-2 in overtime.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
