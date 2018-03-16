HOT

Brody Berard

You have to love the passion of sport.

Rhode Island native and former NHL defenseman Bryan Berard shared a video of his nephew Brody’s speech in the locker room following the conclusion of his team’s season.

Berard put the video on his Instagram account and it has since gone national with Brody having appearances on Canada's TSN and the NHL Network.

Hockey News reports:

First of all, the kid in the video is a nine-year-old by the name of Brody Berard and he plays for the Woonsocket North Stars Mite team in Rhode Island. If that name sounds familiar, it should. Brody is former NHLer Bryan Berard’s nephew. Berard’s brother, Bruce, coaches the team and is Brody’s father.

But it’s also a story that touches on the cultural fabric of minor hockey and how the professionalism of play is in some ways eroding the experience. You see, one of the reasons why Brody Berard is so emotional after this game is that the Woonsocket North Stars, a small minor hockey association run by volunteers, will not exist when the puck drops for the 2017-18 season. It was recently bought up by a group called the Providence Hockey Club, a for-profit business that plans to fold the North Stars into its empire. The North Stars were established in 1979 and since then have produced the likes of Berard, Brian Lawton, Brian Boucher, Keith Carney, Jeff Jillson and Garth Snow, but it could no longer keep up with a rival that pays its staff and has a bigger budget.