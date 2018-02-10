School Absenteeism, Opioid Prescriptions & More: This Week at the State House
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Speaker Mattiello bill would allow partial-fill option on opioid prescriptions
Addressing the opioid epidemic, Speaker of the House Nicholas A. Mattiello (D-Dist. 15, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would give patients the option of only partially filling their prescription for painkillers. The bill would allow a pharmacist to dispense a partial fill of a Schedule II controlled substance at the request of either the patient or the prescriber.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. McNamara wants attendance review teams to combat school absenteeism
Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would create attendance review teams in districts and schools where an absenteeism problem has been identified. The bill would direct the state Department of Education to establish a chronic absenteeism prevention and intervention plan by Jan. 1, 2019.
Click here to seenews release.
Rep. Solomon bill would allow for early voting in Rhode Island
Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr. (D-Dist. 22, Warwick) has introduced legislation that would help voters avoid long waits at polling places on Election Day. The bill would create a process for in-person early voting to be conducted at locations determined by local boards of canvassers and approved by the state Board of Elections.
Click here to see news release.
Legislators commit to fight for 2018 ‘Fair Shot Agenda’
Dozens of representatives committed at a State House event to advocate for the 2018 “Fair Shot Agenda,” a set of legislative solutions to address the growing gap between the wealthy and the middle class. The agenda includes a budget that protects people, investments in school facilities to make them safe and appropriate, pay equity, a $15 minimum wage and affordable long-term care and prescription drugs for seniors.
Click here to see news release.
‘Talking bus’ bill heard in committee
The House Corporations Committee heard legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) to prohibit the operation of the safe turn alert system on “talking” RIPTA buses in residential neighborhoods. Almost as soon as the system went into use last year, Representative Carson says she began hearing from constituents about all the noise they make while operating, which can be as early as 6 a.m.
Click here to see news release.
Sen. Metts bill bans housing discrimination based on lawful source of income
Sen. Harold M. Metts (D-Dist. 6, Providence) has introduced legislation prohibiting landlords from discriminating against tenants or potential tenants on the basis of their lawful source of income. The bill is meant, in large part, to stop landlords from discriminating against those who receive Section 8 housing funds or other types of assistance. Rep. Anastasia P. Williams (D-Dist. 9, Providence) has introduced the legislation in the House.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Shekarchi bill would increase Board of Elections transparency
House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) has introduced legislation to increase the transparency of the state Board of Elections by making it subject to the rulemaking provisions of the Administrative Procedures Act, which would require it to adhere to standards involving public notice and allowing public comment on any changes to its regulations. Sen. Stephen R. Archambault (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston) has introduced the bill in the Senate.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Marshall bill extends good Samaritan law to underage drinking
Rep. Kenneth A. Marshall (D-Dist. 68, Bristol, Warren) has introduced legislation that extends protections under the Good Samaritan Overdose Protection Act to underage persons involved in reporting alcohol-related emergencies. Sen. Walter S. Felag Jr. (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Filippi calls for greater protection for victims of data breaches
House Minority Whip Blake A. Filippi (R-Dist. 36, New Shoreham, Charlestown, South Kingstown, Westerly) has introduced legislation requiring companies to notify Rhode Islanders of any security breaches related to their personal information. The bill would require that any company that experiences a security breach notify their customers immediately of the situation without unreasonable delay. Any company failing to do so would be in violation of Rhode Island’s unfair trade practices statute and may face fines up to $150,000 per data breach.
Click here to see news release.
House, Senate finance committees begin hearings on proposed FY 2019 budget
The House and Senate committees on finance began hearings on the proposed FY 2019 budget. Both committees heard staff presentations on the proposed budget, as well as hearings devoted to individual budget articles within the proposal. The committees will continue to hear testimony on the proposed budget for the next few months.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Ruggerio Elected Senate President, Edwards Bill Passed: This Week at the State House
- Pell Bridge, Spending Reduction Tools: This Week at the State House
- Felag Bill, Highway Surveillance & More: This Week at the State House
- Tribute to Former Senator Walaska, Solomon Bill: This Week at the State House
- The Right to Try Bill & Paid Sick Leave Legislation: This Week at the State House
- Overtime Pay Law, Surprise Medical Billing: This Week at the State House
- UHIP Review, Pushing Back Against Trump’s Border Wall: This Week at the State House
- Student Loan Forgiveness, Millitary Pensions Exempt: This Week at the State House
- Prison & Probation Reform Legislation and More: This Week at the State House
- School Safety Assessment Deadlines, Chamber of Commerce Lunch: This Week at the State House
- Mental Health Legislation, Immigration Legislation: This Week at the State House
- Workers Co-Op Legislation and Constitutional Reforms Introduced: This Week at the State House
- Mental Health Measures Approved & Hearing on Gun Bills: This Week at the State House
- Sick Time, Probation & Parole System Bills Pass: This Week at the State House
- Doyle Steps Down, Senate Finance Passes PawSox Legislation: This Week at the State House
- Raimondo’s Budget Proposal & PawSox Legislation: This Week at the State House
- An Animal Abuse Registry, Greater Penalties for Cars Parked Illegally: This Week at the State House
- 2018 Budget Bill Approved, Renewable Energy Legislation Passed: This Week at the State House
- E-Cigarettes, Renewable Energy and More: This Week at the State House
- Sunscreen Allowed in Schools, Renewable Energy Growth Progam Expanded: This Week at the State House
- Unpaid Wages Bill Passed, Class for Parents of Teen Drivers Approved: This Week at the State House
- Children Under 18 Allowed in Voting Booth, RI 9 Beirut Marines Day: This Week at the State House
- Mattiello’s Car Tax Bill & Ban on Conversion Therapy: This Week at the State House
- Line Item Veto & Secondhand Smoke Laws: This Week at the State House