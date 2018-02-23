Rep. Morgan Receives Friend of Government Accountability Award
Friday, February 23, 2018
The award is in recognition of Morgan's work in sponsoring legislation that promotes "better lives for individuals and families in Rhode Island."
“I am proud to receive this award because of what it represents. I have fought hard to root out corruption and waste in Rhode Island no matter where it tries to hide,” said Morgan.
Morgan played an important role in uncovering the unethical practices of Rhode Island House Finance Chairman Ray Gallison, said a press release announcing the award.
She has also continued to ask for answers regarding the RI Convention Center Authority, RI Dept. of Transportation, the Governor’s high volume hiring practices, the UHIP debacle and the collapse of 38 Studios.
Morgan added, “Whether raising the alarm over budget shortfalls on the floor of the House, submitting Access to Public Records requests or asking tough questions on state spending, I will do my part to keep our state government honest no matter the costs. I will fight to make our government accountable to hardworking taxpayers.”
