Renaming T.F. Green Airport, Restricted Receipt Account for 911: This Week at the State House
Saturday, February 17, 2018
Speaker Mattiello bill would allow non-opiate directive option for patients
Speaker of the House Nicholas A. Mattiello (D-Dist. 15, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would establish a procedure for individuals to file a revocable voluntary non-opiate directive form with the patient’s licensed health care practitioner. The form would indicate to all practitioners that the patient would not be administered or offered a prescription or medication order for an opiate.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Shekarchi, Sen. McCaffrey file legislation to rename T.F. Green Airport
House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey (D-Dist. 29, Warwick) introduced legislation to change T.F. Green Airport’s name to Rhode Island International Airport. The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is seeking the change to increase awareness of Rhode Island’s main airport among domestic and international travelers and to more accurately reflect its changing complexion.
Click here to see news release.
Sen. Pearson, Rep. Marshall want tax credit for charitable contributions to state
Sen. Ryan William Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) and Rep. Kenneth A. Marshall (D-Dist. 68, Bristol, Warren) have introduced legislation that would create the Rhode Island Ocean State Fund within the general fund, which would accept monetary contributions for exclusively public purposes. The legislation would allow a tax credit equal to the amount contributed by a taxpayer.
Click here to see news release.
Sen. Seveney, Rep. Canario bill would allow service animals in homeless shelters
Sen. James A. Seveney (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol, Tiverton) and Rep. Dennis M. Canario (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) have introduced legislation that would amend the Homeless Bill of Rights to protect homeless persons in possession of a service animal, as defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act from being denied access to any homeless shelter in violation of the ADA or the state or federal Fair Housing Practices Acts.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Ackerman, Sen. Goodwin legislation would ban tanning beds for minors
Rep. Mia Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) and Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin (D-Dist. 1, Providence) have introduced legislation that would prohibit the use of indoor tanning beds for anyone under the age of 18. The legislation would amend an existing law that currently allows the practice with parental consent.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Lancia, Sen. Algiere call for restricted receipt account for 911
Rep. Robert Lancia (R-Dist. 16, Cranston) and Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere (R-Dist. 38, Charlestown, South Kingstown, Westerly) have introduced legislation that would create a restricted receipt account for 911 funds collected by telephone service providers on land lines and cell phones. Representative Lancia also introduced a resolution that would create a legislative commission to make a comprehensive study of the 911 Emergency Telephone System.
Click here to see news release.
Sen. Goldin bill would ban high-capacity magazines
Sen. Gayle L. Goldin (D-Dist. 3, Providence) has introduced legislation banning high-capacity magazines, meant to prevent mass shootings like the one that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Fla., high school this week. The legislation would ban possession, manufacture, import, purchase, sale or transfer of any ammunition feeding device capable of accepting more than 10 rounds. Rep. Aaron Regunberg (D-Dist. 4, Providence) has introduced the bill in the House.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. Tanzi introduces bill creating panel to study workplace sexual harassment
Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) has introduced a bill to create a legislative study commission to review existing state laws and recent federal policy recommendations that are meant to protect against sexual harassment in the workplace. The bill developed out of a response to the #metoo movement and subsequent public discussion about the prevalence of sexual harassment.
Click here to see news release.
Rep. McNamara bill would require driver’s ed to include rights, responsibilities
Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) has introduced legislation that would require driver’s education courses to include lessons on what drivers should do if pulled over by a law enforcement officer and information on the rights of drivers during a traffic stop.
Click here to see news release.
Black and Latino Caucus celebrates Black History Month
The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus, co-chaired by Rep. Shelby Maldonado (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls) and Rep. Carlos E. Tobon (D-Dist. 58, Pawtucket) hosted a Black History Month celebration in the State House Library. This year’s keynote speaker was Brent Leggs, director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund at the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- State House Deal — Iannazzi and Raspallo Being Vetted By RI State Police for Magistrate Appointments
- Democrats, Labor Stack Hearing for PawSox Funding Scheme at RI State House
- Sick Time, Probation & Parole System Bills Pass: This Week at the State House
- Chaos at the State House - Speaker Mattiello “Takes His Ball” and Goes Home for the Holiday
- Fachons Lead “Right to Try” Legislative Fight at RI State House
- Mattiello’s Car Tax Bill & Ban on Conversion Therapy: This Week at the State House
- E-Cigarettes, Renewable Energy and More: This Week at the State House
- 2018 Budget Bill Approved, Renewable Energy Legislation Passed: This Week at the State House
- Study Commission on Marijuana Legalization to Hold Meeting at State House
- Annual Wreaths Across America State House Ceremony Set for Monday
- An Animal Abuse Registry, Greater Penalties for Cars Parked Illegally: This Week at the State House
- Raimondo’s Budget Proposal & PawSox Legislation: This Week at the State House
- Is the Next Big RI State House Battle the $15 Per Hour Minimum Wage?
- Line Item Veto & Secondhand Smoke Laws: This Week at the State House
- School Absenteeism, Opioid Prescriptions & More: This Week at the State House
- LIVE: RI Chapter of the Women’s March Hold’s Rally at State House Saturday
- Regunberg Introduces Legislation to Increase Access to State House
- In RI, Another Year and Another Christmas Tree Embarrassment at the State House
- PHOTOS: Opening of the 2018 Session - Inside the State House
- RI State House Politics Are About to Explode
- Doyle Steps Down, Senate Finance Passes PawSox Legislation: This Week at the State House
- GoLocal LIVE Will Broadcast From RI State House Every Thursday, Starting March 1