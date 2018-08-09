NEW: Muñoz Calls for All Ballot-Certified Candidates To Be Included in Gubernatorial Debates

Independent gubernatorial candidate Dr. Luis-Daniel Muñoz is calling for "all ballot-certified candidates" to be included in gubernatorial forums and debates during the 2018 election season.

Muñoz' call comes on the heels of Democratic candidate Matt Brown calling on Governor Gina Raimondo to debate, and GOP candidates fighting over the number of Republican primary debates.

Read: Debate On Debates: Brown Calls Out Raimondo; GOP to Hold One Debate on Woonsocket AM Station

Statement from Muñoz Campaign

The Muñoz for Governor campaign applauds the people’s call for Gubernatorial candidates to honorably participate in the democratic process by delineating their views on a debate stage, in order to provide the people with information that they can utilize to choose their leader. Any political candidate that is able to achieve “ballot certification”, independent of a political party, should be included in debates, which will undoubtedly have an impact on the November elections.

Rhode Island has a rich history of embracing and electing political independents.

In the spirit of democracy, we call on the various networks, organizations, and media outlets coordinating such debates and forums, to include "ballot certified" independent and third party candidates.

It is vital that non-party “ballot certified” candidates participate in pre-primary debates and in the general election debates. The people want transparency of ideas and options, and at this time in history, it is more important than ever, that we come together to create healthy forums and debates that include all “ballot certified” candidates.

This will empower the people with sufficient information to choose which candidate best aligns with the future that they want to see.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.