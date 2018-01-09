Horowitz: Trump Gives Dems Winning Hand Unless They Overplay It

Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s new book about the Trump White House, paints a now all too familiar portrait of a president whose temperament, ignorance, impulsiveness and all-consuming narcissism make him unfit to hold the office, simply incapable of meeting the awesome responsibilities of the job we elected him to do. What makes Wolff’s book particularly devastating, however, is that this disturbing view of President Trump is not provided by his political opponents nor by anonymous sources; it is supplied by the actual words and thoughts of those who have worked closely with him in his first year as president.

Michael Wolff, who was granted extensive access to the White House and the people that work there, asserts that all the senior people who work or have worked for Trump in the White House believe he is unfit for the job, with the predominant view being that dealing with the president is like dealing with a child. The author drives home his points about one of Donald Trump’s problematic qualities-his practically non-existent attention span, by quoting former campaign aide, Sam Nunberg, When briefing the candidate on the Constitution, Nunberg told Wolff, that he got only as far as the Fourth Amendment "before (Trump’s) his finger is pulling down on his lip and his eyes are rolling back in his head." In interviews since the book was published, Nunberg has confirmed the anecdote.

President Trump’s over-the-top and strategically unwise responses to the book not only call more attention to it, ensuring that it will be a runaway bestseller; they also reinforce and confirm the basic character traits Wolff hammers home. Trump’s tweets on the topic are far better suited to a high school playground or as replies by a comic to a disruptive audience member than to the role of President of the United States. For example, in one of a series of tweets attacking both Wolff and his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who told the author many unflattering and damaging things about both Trump and members of his family, Trump writes, “Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” And in a subsequent tweet Trump calls himself a “stable genius.” To put it mildly, we are a pretty long way from Lincoln’s second inaugural speech.

The Wolff book is kicking-up the level of discussion of Trump’s mental health and cognitive capacities as well as giving more ammunition to advocates of impeachment. As we look towards the mid-term, these are politically dangerous roads that Democratic candidates should not go down. If psychiatrists and other mental health professionals want to speculate about the President’s mental health as some do in a new book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, that is one thing, but for politicians to attempt to weaponize the argument will be viewed by too many swing voters as overreach.

Similarly, to call for impeachment as some Democratic members of Congress are, is at best premature. Any consideration of that step needs to await the results of the Mueller Investigation as well as the investigations by Congressional Committees. Persuadable voters will want to make sure we get the facts first before taking such a drastic step and removing a duly elected President.

Most American voters do believe Donald Trump is unfit to be President and is making our nation less safe.The straightforward argument that we need more Democrats to provide a check on his actions is a strong winning one. This is the firm ground upon which voters will choose Democrats. Going any further risks turning a winning hand into a losing one.

Rob Horowitz is a strategic and communications consultant who provides general consulting, public relations, direct mail services and polling for national and state issue organizations, various non-profits and elected officials and candidates. He is an Adjunct Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

