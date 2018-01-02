Weather Update: Up to 12 Inches of Snow Possible Thursday/Friday in RI

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Rhode Island beginning late Wednesday night, January 3 and extending through Thursday, January 4.

According to the service, eight to 12 inches of snow is possible in Rhode Island with an 80% chance of snow on Thursday.

“A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts,” says the service.

See the Winter Storm Watch Below:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

345 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018

MAZ007-013>018-020-021-RIZ001>008-030445-

/O.CON.KBOX.WS.A.0001.180104T0600Z-180105T0600Z/

Eastern Essex MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-

Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-

Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-

Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood,

Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Fall River,

New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick,

Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

345 PM EST Tue Jan 2 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 12 inches

* WHERE...Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern

Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island,Including

the cities of Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge,

Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West

Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are

possible including near blizzard conditions for a time Thursday.

