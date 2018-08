VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down in Webster, MA

A tornado caused major damage in Webster Massachusetts on Saturday and resulted in a report of an injury. Three buildings were heavily damaged and more than a dozen residents were left without housing.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado with estimated wind speeds between 100 and 110 tracked between Dudley into Webster between 9:55 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The tornado was rated a “high-end EF-1.”

Across the state of Massachusetts, more than 5,118 people were without power

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BOSTON/NORTON MA

753 PM EDT SAT AUG 04 2018

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON...

..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE....

..REMARKS..

0549 PM FLOOD BOURNE 41.73N 70.61W

08/04/2018 BARNSTABLE MA AMATEUR RADIO

EASTBOUND LANE OF THE SAGAMORE BRIDGE DOWN TO ONE LANE

DUE TO FLOODING. CAR STUCK IN FLOOD WATERS.

0606 PM FLOOD BARNSTABLE 41.70N 70.30W

08/04/2018 BARNSTABLE MA AMATEUR RADIO

CAR STUCK IN FLOOD WATERS ON COMMERCE ROAD

0613 PM FLOOD MASHPEE 41.65N 70.48W

08/04/2018 BARNSTABLE MA AMATEUR RADIO

ROAD IS FLOODED OUT IN MARWAY AREA OF NEW SEABURY

0626 PM TSTM WND DMG FITCHBURG 42.59N 71.82W

08/04/2018 WORCESTER MA AMATEUR RADIO

WIRES DOWN ON BEACH STREET

0639 PM TSTM WND DMG LEOMINSTER 42.52N 71.77W

08/04/2018 WORCESTER MA AMATEUR RADIO

TREE DOWN ON WIRES ON JOHNNY APPLESEED LANE

0653 PM FLOOD WEST YARMOUTH 41.65N 70.24W

08/04/2018 BARNSTABLE MA AMATEUR RADIO

6 TO 12 INCHES OF STANDING WATER ON CONSTANCE AVE

0730 PM FLOOD BARNSTABLE 41.70N 70.30W

08/04/2018 BARNSTABLE MA AMATEUR RADIO

ROUTE 6 WEST RAMP AT EXIT 5 IS FLOODED AND IMPASSABLE

