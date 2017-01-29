slides: Thousands Protest in RI Against Trump’s Executive Order on Immigrants
Sunday, January 29, 2017
A large number of the group left the State House rally to challenge U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse at a neighborhood meeting on Providence's East Side at Nathan Bishop Middle School.
Progressive Democrats have come out against Whitehouse for voting for Michael Pompeo as the Director of the CIA.
As GoLocal reported earlier this week:
Whitehouse had announced his opposition to Trump's nomination for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, citing Sessions' vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act as one of the reasons why.
Also voting against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act? Pompeo.
"Whitehouse cited Sessions' vote against Violence Against Woman Act, and Sessions' past comments on race, in coming out against him," said Georgia Hollister Isman with the Rhode Island Working Families Party. "Pompeo also voted against [reauthorization] of the Violence Against Women Act, and has made disturbing comments about Muslims."
