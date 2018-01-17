Raimondo’s Big Bet - $1 billion to Improve Schools Over 5 Years

Governor Gina Raimondo got her biggest ovation of the night at the state of the state when she proposed spending $1 billion to rehab Rhode Island schools over the next five years.

“Tonight I'm calling on all of us to take action. Let's make a once-in-a-generation investment in our schools. Together with our cities and towns, let's commit to investing $1 billion over the next five years to fix our public schools,” said Raimondo.

“Don't let anyone tell you we can't afford to do this. We can. We have a detailed plan that outlines how we can invest more and do it smarter so that we protect taxpayers at the same time. Every year we wait, we waste millions of dollars putting band-aids on our crumbling schools. So let's act now,” she added.

While Raimondo claims that state can afford such an investment, her administration is still struggling to close a $50 million budget shortfall with less than six months remaining in this fiscal year and an anticipated $200 million shortfall next year.

Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello said,"The [billion dollar proposal for] school construction? It's an important subject for the state -- some of the schools that I've visited are deplorable and not in good condition and when a child goes to a school that looks terrible, has a leaky roof - I've actually seen mold on walls. [It] sends a message that what you're doing there is not the most important thing and there are better places to be and that's not the message we want to be sending our children."

"We want to create the environment that is most appropriate and conducive to learning, warm and safe, not bad for your health. The goal is laudable. It's a lot of money -- the finance committee will do its job and vet the proposal," said Mattiello.

"What I would say -- the money we're looking for [for school repairs] is important, laudable and something we should give a lot of attention to and figure out how to get done. The other [PawSox] issue is not critical. If the public wants it we'll give it its due consideration if not, it's just not a critical issue for me," said Mattiello.

Supporting Raimondo’s claims about the need for improvement to Rhode Island schools is both the qualitative and the quantitative.

As Raimondo pointed out, "Last week, schools across our state had to close and send students home. All across Rhode Island, there are teachers putting trash bins in the middle of the classroom to collect water dripping from leaky ceilings. Teachers and students are getting sick because of mold."

"Our school buildings get a failing grade, and that's not acceptable. And like anything, the longer we wait, the more expensive it gets. Rhode Island hasn't made a meaningful, statewide investment in our school buildings in over 25 years, Raimondo added.

From the broader perspective, a comprehensive report was released in September.

The report projects that $627.5 million in high-priority construction and repairs are needed to keep students and teachers warm, safe and dry in their classrooms.

The statewide cost to bring all school buildings into ideal condition is estimated at $2.2 billion. READ THE REPORT

"Every generation of Rhode Islanders has worked hard and made sacrifices so the next generation has more opportunity than the one before. But most of our classrooms and school buildings haven't been improved in 25 years. We must make a once-in-a-generation investment in our school buildings to address immediate health and safety needs in every district, and to give our children the 21st-century classrooms they need to compete in the world today,” said Raimondo in a very similar tenor in September.

"Most facilities are not equipped to promote student achievement in the 21st century, to say nothing of the alarming health and safety hazards that exist in several buildings. We cannot claim to care about academic performance if we continue to force our students, teachers, and staff into buildings like this every day," said the Union backed coalition Fix Our Schools.

2018 State of the State Address

