Providence College Dept. of Chemistry & Biochemistry Receives Dreyfus Award

The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Providence College received The Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Inc.’s Jean Dreyfus Lectureship for Undergraduate Institutions award for 2017.

The Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry is led by Dr. Seann Mulcahy and Dr. Kathleen Comely.

PC is the first college in Rhode Island to receive the award.

The Award

The $18,500 grant provides funding to bring a researcher to campus to give at least two lectures in the chemical sciences, and to interact with faculty and undergraduate students.

One of the lectures will be accessible and promoted to a wide audience that includes the general public, while the other lectures will be more technical and/or specific.

The grant will also fund two summer undergraduate research students selected from the pool of rising sophomore, junior, or senior chemistry/biochemistry majors.

Dreyfus Foundation

The Dreyfus Foundation is dedicated to the advancement of the chemical sciences as a means of improving human relations and circumstances throughout the world.

The Jean Dreyfus Lectureship award is made to only four to six chemistry departments per year across the US, and is viewed as extremely competitive among the chemistry community.

Related Slideshow: US News 2016 College Rankings

Prev Next 1. Brown University #14 in National Universities

#10 in Best Value Schools

#4 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#5 (tie) in High School Counselor Rankings

#22 in Most Innovative Schools

#44 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs US News Says: "Brown University is a private institution that was founded in 1764. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 6,652, its setting is city, and the campus size is 146 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Brown University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 14. Its tuition and fees are $51,367 (2016-17)." Prev Next 2. Providence College #1 in Regional Universities North

#183 (tie) in Business Programs US News Says: "Providence College is a private institution that was founded in 1917. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,201, its setting is city, and the campus size is 105 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Providence College's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 1. Its tuition and fees are $46,970 (2016-17)." Prev Next 3. Bryant University #9 (tie) in Regional Universities North

#5 in Best Colleges for Veterans

#183 (tie) in Business Programs US NEWS Says: "Bryant University is a private institution that was founded in 1863. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 3,459, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 435 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Bryant University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 9. Its tuition and fees are $40,962 (2016-17)" Prev Next 4. Salve Regina #32 (tie) in Regional Universities North US News Says: "Salve Regina University is a private institution that was founded in 1934. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 2,158, its setting is city, and the campus size is 78 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Salve Regina University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 32. Its tuition and fees are $37,820 (2016-17)." Prev Next 5, Roger Williams #35 (tie) in Regional Universities North

#19 (tie) in Best Colleges for Veterans

#69 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs

#283 (tie) in Business Programs US News Says: "Roger Williams University is a private institution that was founded in 1956. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 4,555, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 140 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Roger Williams University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 35. Its tuition and fees are $32,100 (2016-17)." Prev Next 6. Johnson & Wales #67 (tie) in Regional Universities North US News Says: "Johnson & Wales University is a private institution that was founded in 1914. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 8,768, its setting is urban, and the campus size is 126 acres. It utilizes a quarter-based academic calendar. Johnson & Wales University's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 67. Its tuition and fees are $30,746 (2016-17)." Prev Next 7. Rhode Island College #137 (tie) in Regional Universities North

#47 (tie) in Top Public Schools US News Says: "Rhode Island College is a public institution that was founded in 1854. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 7,446, its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 180 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. Rhode Island College's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is Regional Universities North, 137. Its in-state tuition and fees are $8,206 (2016-17); out-of-state tuition and fees are $19,867 (2016-17)." Prev Next 8. University of Rhode Island #159 (tie) in National Universities

#141 (tie) in High School Counselor Rankings

#83 (tie) in Top Public Schools

#150 (tie) in Business Programs

#116 (tie) in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs US News Says: "University of Rhode Island is a public institution that was founded in 1892. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 13,641, its setting is rural, and the campus size is 1,245 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. University of Rhode Island's ranking in the 2017 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 159. Its in-state tuition and fees are $12,862 (2015-16); out-of-state tuition and fees are $28,852 (2015-16)." Prev

1.

1.

2.

2.

3.

3.

4.

4.

5,

5,

6.

6.

7.

7.

8. Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.