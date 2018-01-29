Projo Reporter Was Covering Senate While Interviewing for $121K Senate Job

One of the remaining 16 reporters at the Providence Journal was covering the Rhode Island Senate on the proposed PawSox public financing scheme, while at the same time being considered for a $121,000 a year post -- by the Rhode Island Senate.

GoLocal has learned that former Projo reporter Kate Bramson was negotiating for a top position working for the Senate leadership while covering the legislative action on one of the most controversial bills now being considered at the State House -- the more than $40 million in public subsidies for the new PawSox stadium.

GoLocal has learned from Speaker Nick Mattiello’s office that the job was approved for funding on January 12, 2018. The position had been vacant since the summer of 2017.

“Speaker, as chairman of JCLS, authorized Senate President to fill the vacant position on Jan. 12. According to Senate, they will be paying her $121,340,” said the Speaker’s office on Sunday.

Experience -- and Timing

According to Bramson’s resume, she has worked 15 years at the Providence Journal and had four other journalism jobs, two of which were in Hungry. Bramson has no governmental policy experience and has never worked in government. She will be paid approximately fifty percent more than she earned at the Providence Journal.

When reached on Sunday night, Senate spokesman Greg Pare refused to answer who Bramson interviewed.

Last week, Senate President Ruggerio issued a statement about Bramson’s hiring, “She is exceptionally well-versed in many areas, and particularly economic development. Kate offered the kind of analysis and insights that will serve the Senate well as we work to make our state a better place to live and work. She will be joining an outstanding staff in our Senate Policy Office.”

GoLocal tried to reach Branson by email, Facebook messaging, and via LinkedIn. She did not respond. Her Senate email will not be activated until her start date - February 5, 2018.

Both Local Political and National Journalism Ethics Experts Weigh In

“I think the rule is very clear in most of these cases: a reporter can do anything that he or she is willing to declare opening to the reader. If there could be the perception of conflict of interest, then the reporter must declare it explicitly so readers can decide for themselves,” said Tom Bettag, the Eleanor Merrill Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

“If at the bottom of her articles, the reporter had made a disclaimer to this effect, the reporter would have been in the clear. Without that, It would be very questionable,” said Bettag,

Bettag is the winner of 30 Emmy awards, two Peabody awards, six DuPont silver batons and the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award.

Among Bettag’s professional experience is 22 years with CBS News, which included working as a producer for CBS Radio, CBS Morning News, CBS Evening with Walter Cronkite, 60 Minutes and serving as Executive Producer of the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather from 1986-1991.

From CBS, he moved to ABC News, where he was Executive Producer of ABC News Nightline with Ted Koppel from 1991-2006, including three years overseeing ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Stronger criticism came from Pat Ford, head of the RI Libertarian Party and opponent to the public financing of the new proposed PawSox stadium.

“But this event [the Senate hiring a Providence Journal reporter] brings to the forefront an emerging challenge facing the media. How can 'big journalism' maintain its editorial & reporting integrity if the wall between newsmaker ... the Government ... and news reporter ... is not only breached, but ripped down?” said Ford.

“Editorially, [this is] a discussion of the appropriateness of government support of private entities -- this issue alone is no mere philosophical speedbump to be dismissed. A central cause in Rhode Island's decline in the rampant cronyism pervasive in our political system,” said Ford.

The editor of the Providence Journal defended the newspaper’s action.

“Kate [Bramson] informed me of her candidacy on Jan. 19, a week before it became public. I immediately told her it was inappropriate for her to cover any state government stories from that moment forward. In her last week at The Journal, she reported on stories involving private businesses,” said Editor Alan Rosenberg.

"From a reporting perspective, detailed coverage of the mechanics of the transaction -- specifically, in-depth conversations with "thought economists," [and] analysts who can provide significant insight from both supporters and detractors as to the worthiness of the investment on an arm's length, standalone basis [was lacking], said Ford. "Instead, much of the coverage focused on handicapping the progress of the legislation. The Journal's coverage has been particularly challenged in this regard.

"Outside of the Cumberland hearing, opponents' testimony has been ignored, or relegated to an afterthought," said Ford. "Headlines obsessed over the wait to be heard ... as opposed to what needed to be heard."

Revolving Door from Projo to State PR Jobs

Bramson is just the latest of the Providence Journal staff to leave the paper to take state jobs, following multiple predecessors who were appointed to higher-paying state public relations jobs. John Hill, head of the Providence Newspaper Guild confirmed that there are now 15 reporters on staff and one columnist.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pat Ford hosts an online talk show in the studios of GoLocal LIVE on Friday nights, and pays a fee for use of the studio.

