Muslim Leader Accuses RI Funeral Home of Discrimination After Being Turned Away

A prominent leader in the Rhode Island Muslim community is accusing a Rhode Island funeral home of discrimination.

The funeral home's marketing material states, "Our goal is to serve every family with dignity, providing the best service to meet the personal needs of our families," but the funeral director of the home tells GoLocal that they could just not meet the family's religious needs.

“Woodlawn Funeral Home anti-Semitic "we don't serve Jews and Muslims" - really! How hateful is that? After my mother-in-law passed away we attempted to use their funeral services only to be informed Jews and Muslims are not welcome,” wrote Farid Ansari, who works at the Rhode Island Training School with DCYF, on Facebook on Sunday. “Good luck!”

Woodlawn Responds

Mike Tasca with Woodlawn, which states on its website that the home’s goal is to “serve every family with dignity," spoke with GoLocal on Monday.

“A couple of years ago this family came to us through Bob Evans. He’s not a funeral director, he sold caskets in the past, and we've done some families for him. They told me they were Portuguese and friends of Bob -- and that they were Catholic,” said Tasca.

“Then last week, we got a call from a daughter, who said they were Muslim -- I said that presented an issue,” said Tasca. “I said we've never gotten involved with Jewish funerals, they have their special washes. I said you're better off with a Muslim funeral home.”

“It’s not that we discriminate,” said Tasca. “I said that it's in your best interest. They said they would pay with insurance policy, I said I don't want a dime. We've tried to do Jewish funerals -- and the rabbis have called us, and scolded us. The daughter said she wanted to go to the embalming room and wash the person. There's the laws of the state that I don't want to get in trouble...unless you’re licensed, you’re not allowed in the embalming room.”

“We've been in business since 1888, starting on Federal Hill - and we've never had this issue,” said Tasca. “Perhaps I might need to talk with Mr. Evans.”

Annette Beraducci, with Beraducci Funeral Home, said she does not believe it’s a case of discrimination.

“Jewish people go to Jewish funeral homes because they cannot be touched by a non-Jew. I am not sure if the Muslim [Imam] would need the same but I do believe that this funeral home was not able to properly service them and were honest about it,” said Beraducci.

“They didn't turn them away because of religion I believe they were turned away because that funeral home didn't have what that family needed,” said Beraducci. “Mike and Sue Tasca don't care what religion a person is they are professionals and I am sure this is a misunderstanding or miscommunication of some sort.”

Efforts to reach Ansari for additional comment went without response Monday morning.

