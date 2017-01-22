NEW: East Greenwich Councilman Under Fire for “Sexist” Tweet About Women’s March
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Now, a protest has been organized against his remarks at Monday's Town Council Meeting.
“Definitely a guy came up with the idea for the #womensmarch perfect way to get the wives outta the house,” Todd tweeted — which Hilary Levey Friedman, Chair of the East Greenwich Democrats, screengrabbed, and organized the protest against his remarks.
“We are focused on ensuring that people have a place to comment and let their views be known in a respectful way -- both in person and virtually. The response has been overwhelming, to the point that the meeting will likely need to be moved to a larger space,” Levey Friedman said on Sunday, of Monday's protest. “Unfortunately a very few people have been extremely negative, but that only reinforces the need to try to move the level of our dialogue and engagement forward.”
Todd's tweet has since been deleted, with Todd issuing an apology on Sunday.
“I’m deeply sorry for my tweet yesterday. Though it was meant as a joke, it was in poor taste, and understandably ended up offending many of,” Todd wrote, before it appears the Tweet was cut off.
Todd posted his number for people to call to “address individual concerns” on Twitter, but did not respond to request for comment on Sunday.
About the Protest
Friedman posted the following for the event on Facebook:
In the midst of historic gatherings of women and their allies expressing their voices across the country and world, an elected leader in East Greenwich, RI (Vice Chair of the Town Council, Sean Todd [R]) expressed his view of women on his Twitter account.
Please join us on Monday at the Town Council meeting to let him know that this is unacceptable language and to speak out during the 15-minute comments segment at the beginning of the meeting. [ETA: Now that we know there is such interest hopefully as many as possible who want to speak will be able to in time allotted, but know that your presence is crucial and you can always comment in this public forum. Also please note that there will likely be a venue change to Swift gym, which is larger and has better parking. STAY TUNED! Finally, a pre-gathering will likely be held at the EG Public Library.]
We hope you can attend and reply below that you will be #outtathehouse!
SLIDES: Thousands Rally Against Trump - Saturday January 21
PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI Against Trump - Jan 2017
Related Articles
- PHOTOS: Thousands Rally in RI While Hundreds of Thousands Rally in DC to “Preserve Rights”
- More than 1,000 Protest Trump’s Election at RI State House
- Horowitz: In Trump Era, It will be Up to Cities & States to Lead Way on Climate Change
- Fecteau: Trump’s a Nuclear Nihilist
- Langevin Approves of Trump’s Appointment of Bossert
- Fecteau: The Futile Anti-Trump Protests
- Finneran: A Task for Mr. Trump
- NEW: Protestors Back Demonstrating Outside of Textron Building in Providence
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Shrinking New England, TF Green Spark & Banking with Trump
- Trump’s Top Staff Now Features Two RIers, Spicer is Named White House Press Sec.
- Trinity Rep’s Joe Wilson, Jr. Responds to Oklahoma! Protesters
- Fecteau: Trump’s Success Comes With Strings
- Time’s Person of the Year - Donald Trump
- Horowitz: Trump Can’t Wish Russian Election Hacking Away
- WJAR 10’s Parent Co. Under Fire for Trading Access to Trump for More Positive Coverage
- Riley: Donald Trump Involved With Ponzi Scheme Criminals?
- NEW: Darrell West to Give Talk on Trump Presidency in Newport this Saturday
- Fecteau: Inside Trump’s Grand Russian Strategy
- WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration
- Trump Wishes Patriots Luck in AFC Championship on Night Before Inauguration
- WATCH: Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address
- Students, Demonstrators Protest Trump in Providence on Inauguration Day
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Panel Debates Raimondo’s and Trump’s Big Speeches.
- Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday
- Providence Students Planning Walkout to Protest Trump Inauguration Friday
- Weiss: Can Our Nation Survive President-Elect Trump & the GOP’s Control of Capitol Hill?
- Horowitz: Trump & Team’s Grudging Concessions Are Not Enough on Russian Hacking
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Steven F. Forleo: Trump is a Machiavellian Poseur
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race
- Gina Raimond(i) Said “I” 38 Times in Her State of the State Speech, 10x More Than Trump
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It