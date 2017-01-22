NEW: East Greenwich Councilman Under Fire for “Sexist” Tweet About Women’s March

Republican Vice-President of the East Greenwich Town Council Sean Todd is under fire for a Tweet he made about the women’s marches taking place around the country — and world — on Saturday.

Now, a protest has been organized against his remarks at Monday's Town Council Meeting.

“Definitely a guy came up with the idea for the #womensmarch perfect way to get the wives outta the house,” Todd tweeted — which Hilary Levey Friedman, Chair of the East Greenwich Democrats, screengrabbed, and organized the protest against his remarks.

“We are focused on ensuring that people have a place to comment and let their views be known in a respectful way -- both in person and virtually. The response has been overwhelming, to the point that the meeting will likely need to be moved to a larger space,” Levey Friedman said on Sunday, of Monday's protest. “Unfortunately a very few people have been extremely negative, but that only reinforces the need to try to move the level of our dialogue and engagement forward.”

Todd's tweet has since been deleted, with Todd issuing an apology on Sunday.

“I’m deeply sorry for my tweet yesterday. Though it was meant as a joke, it was in poor taste, and understandably ended up offending many of,” Todd wrote, before it appears the Tweet was cut off.

Todd posted his number for people to call to “address individual concerns” on Twitter, but did not respond to request for comment on Sunday.

About the Protest

The protest is scheduled for Monday’s East Greenwich Town Council meeting, from 7 to 8 P.M.

Friedman posted the following for the event on Facebook:

In the midst of historic gatherings of women and their allies expressing their voices across the country and world, an elected leader in East Greenwich, RI (Vice Chair of the Town Council, Sean Todd [R]) expressed his view of women on his Twitter account.

Please join us on Monday at the Town Council meeting to let him know that this is unacceptable language and to speak out during the 15-minute comments segment at the beginning of the meeting. [ETA: Now that we know there is such interest hopefully as many as possible who want to speak will be able to in time allotted, but know that your presence is crucial and you can always comment in this public forum. Also please note that there will likely be a venue change to Swift gym, which is larger and has better parking. STAY TUNED! Finally, a pre-gathering will likely be held at the EG Public Library.]

We hope you can attend and reply below that you will be #outtathehouse!

