Narragansett Boating Advisory Issued Ahead of Save The Bay Swim

Save the Bay is advising sailors that portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay between Gould Island and Conanicut and extending to Pell Newport Bridge will be temporarily closed for the Save The Bay Swim.

The area will be closed on Saturday, August 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

"Boat traffic may pass on the west side of Jamestown and the US Coast Guard may allow vessels to pass through the center span of the Newport Bridge on a case-by-case basis," said Save the Bay in their press release.

Save The Bay Swim

The Save The Bay Swim celebrates progress in cleaning up Narragansett Bay since its first official Swim in 1977 and the organization’s founding in 1970.

With a goal of $325,000, the Swim is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critical support to the organization’s efforts to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed.

