Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $393 Million for Friday’s Draw

The Mega Millions Jackpot has increased to $393 million for Friday’s draw.

if the Jackpot gets hit on Friday and the winner chooses the cash option, the lump sum payment is estimated at $246.5 million.

The PowerBall jackpot is also climbing and is at $356 million for Saturday’s drawing.

All players are reminded to sign the back of their tickets immediately upon purchase so no one else can wrongfully claim their prize.

