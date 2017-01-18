Welcome! Login | Register
 

Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College Shouldn’t Be Paying for It” from Clinton—Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College…

Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car Tax Repeal—Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car…

State Rep Blasts Being “Sabotaged” by Granahan on WPRO—State Rep Blasts Being “Sabotaged” by Granahan on…

Marzullo: Providence School Walkout Raises Question, Is Anyone in Charge?—Marzullo: Providence School Walkout Raises Question, Is Anyone…

Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley Out—Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley…

Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump on Friday—Classical Moves Midterms for Student Walkout Protesting Trump…

Newport Manners & Etiquette: Sick Etiquette—Newport Manners & Etiquette: Sick Etiquette

Patriots vs Steelers - the Edge in the Last 10 Meetings—Patriots vs Steelers - The Last 10 Meetings

Chef Walter’s Flavors & Knowledge: Swiss Chard & Chutney Strudel—Chef Walter's Flavors & Knowledge: Swiss Chard &…

Chez Pascal Chef Gennuso Featured in Newport Vineyards Winter Chef Series—Chez Pascal Chef Gennuso Featured in Newport Vineyards…

 
 

Marzullo: Providence School Walkout Raises Question, Is Anyone in Charge?

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Guest MINDSETTER™ Vincent Marzullo

 

The recent public acknowledgement by Providence’s new School Superintendent that he would take minimal action (an unexcused absence) against an organized large scale high school student walk-out this Friday is both shocking and troubling.  Providence high school students are being encouraged to leave school at 11AM and proceed to the State House to protest the proposed policies of the in-coming Trump administration. 

 

First, the organized walk-out is being hosted by 2 youth non-profit organizations, Youth In Action and Providence Student Union, which both have IRS 501C3 status from the federal government – that prohibits political activities/advocacy for such tax exempt organizations.  Since this walk-out is being promoted by these 2 youth agencies what sanction(s) if any will the Superintendent and/or the Providence School Committee impose on them? This walk-out will be disruptive to many other students who will attend all classes on Friday.  As a matter of fact, Classical HS Administrators have now rescheduled midterm exams which were to occur on Friday to next Monday.  Why?  Who’s in control of the school and the exam schedule?  And the Youth In Action Facebook page is proudly declaring this “a win for the movement!!”  Really?

 

I and many other Rhode Islanders have no quarrel with students demonstrating on their own time after school or this weekend – but to disrupt school with a walkout, get a paper notation/unexcused absence, and maybe a call to a family member is a farce and dereliction of duty for the public school administrators who have the authority to act more appropriately.

 

Another aspect of this developing debacle will be the role of RIPTA.  Will RIPTA aid and abet the blatant non-compliance of the walking out students by transporting them to the State House demonstration?   RIPTA is now on notice that this will take place.  Will they honor student bus passes when the students want to be transported to a political demonstration rather than be in school?  Why should public resources be allowed to support this political activity?

 

Do I need to discuss the Providence Police (and perhaps the State Police) contingency plans that are likely to be required – whether there is peaceful assembly or challenges?

 

Bottom line: the Providence Superintendent is complicit is setting a bad precedence which may very well invite high school students from other communities to join this political stunt.  Isn’t it time for the Providence School Committee to intervene?

 

Vincent Marzullo was a 2016 Independent candidate for District 26 of the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

 

Related Slideshow: Rhode Island’s Lowest Performing Schools - 2016

Prev Next

RI School for the Deaf 

Providence 

Total Points: No Data 

Index Prof/40:

GAPS/30: No Data 

SGP/30: No Data 

* No data was provided by RIDE

Prev Next

Charles E. Shea High School 

Pawtucket 

Total Points: 50 

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30:

Grad Rates/30: 25

Prev Next

Lillian Feinstein Elementary Sackett Street 

Providence

Total Points: 49 

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30: 9

SGP/30: 24

Prev Next

Agnes Hennessey School 

East Providence 

Total Points: 46 

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30: 9

SGP/30: 21 

Prev Next

Orlo Avenue School 

East Providence

Total Points: 43 

Index Prof/40: 16 

GAPS/30: 12

SGP/30: 15

Prev Next

Pleasant View School 

Providence 

Total Points: 43 

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 21

Prev Next

Robert L Bailey Elementary School 

Providence 

Total Points: 43 

Index Prof/40: 16 

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 21

 

PHOTO: Providenceschools.org

Prev Next

W B Cooley & Acad International 

Providence 

Total Points: 42

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30: 6

Grad Rates/30: 20 

Prev Next

Cornel Young and Charlotte Woods 

Providence

Total Points: 40 

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 18

Prev Next

Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School 

Providence 

Total Points: 40 

Index Prof/40: 16 

GAPS/30: 9

Grad Rates/30: 15

Prev Next

Gilbert Stuart Middle School 

Providence 

Total Points: 40 

Index Prov/40: 16

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 18

Prev Next

Central High School 

Providence 

Total Points: 40

Index Prof/40: 16

GAPS/30:

Grad Rates/30: 15 

Prev Next

Governor Christopher Delsesto Middle School 

Providence 

Total Points: 35

Index Prof/40: 8

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 21

Prev Next

Central Falls High School 

Central Falls 

Total Points: 34 

Index Prof/40: 8 

GAPS/30:

Grad Rates/30: 30 

Prev Next

Carl G. Lauro Elementary School

Providence 

Total Points: 33 

Index Prof/ 40: 12

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 15

 

PHOTO: providenceschools.org

Prev Next

Mount Pleasant High School 

Providence 

Total Points: 32

Index Prof/40: 8

GAPS/30: 9

Grad Rates/30: 15

Prev Next

Dr. Earl F. Calcutt Middle School

Central Falls

Total Points: 29

Index Prof/40: 8 

GAPS/30:

SGP/30: 15 

Prev Next

Hope High School 

Providence 

Total Points: 29 

Index Prof/40: 8 

GAPS/30: 6

Grad Rates/30: 15

Prev Next

Roger Williams Middle School 

Providence 

Total Points: 27 

Index Prov/40: 12

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 9

PHOTO: Providenceschools.org 

Prev Next

Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School 

Providence 

Total Points: 26 

Index Prof/40: 8

GAPS/30: 6

SGP/30: 12

 
 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!