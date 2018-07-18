MA Gov. Baker Calls for Death Penalty for Cop Killers, Raimondo Opposed

WBZ is reporting that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is once again calling for Massachusetts to pass legislation for the death penalty for those that kill police officers.

Speaking Monday at the State House about the death of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna, Baker reiterated his belief that those who murder police should face execution. Chesna was shot this past weekend ten times.

"I've said before that I support the death penalty for people who kill police officers," Baker said, reports WBZ. "That's been my position for a long time, and it continues to be my position."

Baker made the same assertions after the death of Sgt. Sean Gannon on Cape Cod.

According to Mike Raia, Director of Communications for Governor Gina Raimondo, she opposes the death penalty for those that kill police officers. “Governor Raimondo does not support capital punishment,” Raia told GoLocal on Tuesday night.

