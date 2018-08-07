Guest MINDSETTER™ Casimiro: Commission Evidence Shows Later School Start Times Help Our Kids

Many of us are familiar with the seemingly permanent glazed eyes on the faces of tired teenagers. They’re up at practically the crack of dawn to get themselves ready for school, which, for most teens in the state, will start sometime between 7 and 8 a.m. These early start times are in place despite the concerns of parents, students, teachers and scientists, who all seem to agree that teens aren’t getting enough sleep because of how early their days start.

I have long been an advocate for the implementation of later high school start times in Rhode Island. During my first year as a State Representative, I sponsored a bill that led to the forming of the Special Legislative Commission to Study All Aspects Involved in Changing the Start Time of Rhode Island’s Public High Schools. This year, I had the honor of serving as chair of that commission.

The commission, comprised of 15 members from across the state, including school officials, education, and health experts, and various elected officials, has heard a variety of testimony and seen numerous presentations over the course of the past year.

Research presented to us shows that the majority of high school students require about nine hours of sleep per night during this critical time in their lives. However, very few -- under 8%, according to one study -- are achieving this goal. We were particularly concerned about this, as chronic sleep deprivation has been shown to cause a heap of problems, including poor mental health, risky behaviors including drug and alcohol use, an increase in bullying and other school violence, and higher risks of both sports injuries and car accidents.

We were also shown data that demonstrated a correlation in later school start times and higher grades and rates of attendance and graduation, due to improved mood and performance from getting more sleep. Numerous studies that involved both surveys on the subject and actually experimenting with later start times, including some done in Rhode Island, further demonstrated to us its benefits. One of these studies, conducted at a private RI high school, involved delaying the start time. The students wound up, on average, sleeping an extra 45 minutes per night, and many reported feeling so much better that they decided to get even more sleep by moving up their bedtimes.

Our commission fully supports later high school start times. We recommend, in addition to a pilot program where one or more volunteer school districts and several research organizations experiment with a later start time, that data be gathered to allow all interested and involved parties to make a fully informed decision on the matter, and that districts analyze their budgets to evaluate local benefits associated with the initiative. Our goal is to implement these changes with little or no costs to school districts. We also recommend that the Rhode Island Department of Education add questions related to school start times in its annual surveys in order to provide the aforementioned data.

Our final recommendation is that the General Assembly consider legislation in regards to this matter. I am excited to announce that, in the upcoming legislative session, I will be introducing legislation that will support and facilitate districts that adopt these recommendations. These initiatives, we believe, will considerably benefit all involved, especially our chronically exhausted students.

Julie Casimiro, a Democrat, represents District 31 in the House of Representatives. She resides in North Kingstown.

