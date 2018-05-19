Disgraced Former State Rep Carnevale Registered to Vote at Embroiled Providence Address

Former Rhode Island State Representative John Carnevale is currently registered to vote at his embroiled Providence address that saw the city's Board of Canvassers strip him of his ability to run for re-election in 2016 -- and arraigned and charged in Superior Court with perjury and filing false documents in 2017.

According to a GoLocal review, Carnevale is registered to vote at the 150 Barbara Street address that was deemed in question when a WPRI 12 investigation found that Carnevale was living at a separate residency outside the district -- in Johnston.

The Providence Board of Canvassers kicked Carnevale off the voter rolls in July 2016. That November, Democrat Ramon Perez was elected to the seat in District 13 that Carnevale had held since 2008, after Steve Smith had retired.

The Rhode Island Secretary of State's office confirmed Friday that voter information available on its website is up to date every 24 hours. It currently shows Carnevale registered to vote at 150 Barbara Street.

Carnevale did not respond to request for comment on Friday.

Eyeing Another Run?

Despite his disqualification in 2016, Carnevale has continued to submit campaign finance reports through the first quarter of 2018, listing 150 Barbara Street as his address.

Current District 13 Representative Perez has faced a number of controversies since his first term tenure, including a handout by him distributed to colleagues in 2017 that contained explicit content website searches — which Perez disavowed — and allegedly making inappropriate comments during a 2018 sexual harassment awareness session.

Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello condemned Carnevale’s actions in 2016.

“As I stated earlier this week, I believe Rep. Carnevale's actions were unacceptable and I made it clear he would not be part of my leadership team going forward,” said Mattiello in July 2016. “The Board of Canvassers has made a decision in the public's best interest that should not be appealed.”

More below

Carnevale, despite being stripped of his ability to run for re-election in 2016, was a public presence that year at the polls.

As GoLocal reported:

Embattled and soon-to-be former State Representative John Carnevale was spotted out on the campaign trail on Primary Tuesday in Providence.

Early on Tuesday morning, Carnevale was seen at the polling location at Anthony Carnevale Elementary School on Springfield Street, with supporters for Senator Frank Ciccone. (Pictured in the group at right is Councilman John Igliozzi).

Ciccone is running against progressive Democrat Doris De Los Santos.

Money Game

Carnevale currently lists having over $6,400 cash on hand in his war chest.

Incumbent Perez lists just over $2,800 as of the first quarter of 2018.

Ethics: Financial Disclosure John Carnevale

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.