Short Short Story Film Festival Comes to AS220 Thanksgiving Weekend

The 11th Short Short Story Film Festival features 34 international and independent films, all telling a story in under six minutes.

Paul Elsnau, MergingArts Productions Managing Director, says twenty-two countries will be represented at the festival.

Elsnau says the films shown have a narrative, and festival organizers worked to select mini-documentaries, melodramas and animated films that flow together.

The Short Short Film Festival starts at 2 p.m. on November 25 at AS220's 95 Empire Street location in Providence.

Related Slideshow: 20 Can’t Miss Fall Festivals in New England - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.