Salvatore on Students Throwing Bottles at Cops in Providence - and Higher Office Aspirations

Providence City Councilman David Salvatore appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he spoke to his efforts to address students in his ward -- and all of Providence -- throwing glass bottles at law enforcement in Providence.

“Since the beginning of the fall semester there have been at least five different incidents involving college students throwing glass bottles at police officers,” said Salvatore, Ward 14. “These brazen attacks show a total disregard for the men and women of the Providence Police Department who work diligently to keep the people of Providence safe. The City Council has a moral obligation to do all in its power to protect its police officers and city residents, and it’s my hope that these resolutions will help in achieving those goals.”

Salvatore spoked to his efforts to address the issue, including requesting that the General Assembly classify throwing a bottle as a "dangerous weapon" in a felony assault charge; he also sought to establish a Special Committee on Off-Campus housing, which was referred to committee -- and Salvatore claims that politics were at the crux of the decision.

First elected to the Council in 2010, Salvatore also expressed his interest in running for "higher office," but said he has not made any final decisions at to what office he will be pursuing, and when.



