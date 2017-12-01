RI Housing’s Fields on $3.8M Approved for Urban Revitalization on LIVE
Friday, December 01, 2017
The first round of awards from the $10-million urban revitalization and blight relief fund part is part of the $50 million affordable housing bond approved on the ballot in 2016, with the next round of awards planned for March 2018.
See who got how much, on LIVE.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: How Collaboration Led To Success For Firestarter Interactive’s Kammerer
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s Emerging Leaders-Robert Sullivan
- LIVE: RI High School Students Will Speak With Astronaut On Space Station
- LIVE: Must-Have Men’s Fashion for Winter From Blueprint 5
- Tuesday on LIVE: RI Community Food Bank’s Schiff, Actor Paolo
- LIVE: How To Reduce Your Holiday Waste
- Friday on LIVE: RI Young Republicans Sullivan, Resource Recovery RI’s Noiseux
- Thursday on LIVE: Former RI Gov. Chafee & Discovering Justice’s Karagianis
- LIVE: 7 Areas to Organize For The Holidays
- LIVE: Strategies For Those In Recovery To Stay Sober Over The Holidays
- LIVE: Black Friday Tech Deals with CNET’s Cheapskate Broida
- LIVE: RICCO’s Dr. Markward to Conduct Full Oratorio of “Messiah”
- LIVE: Trinity Rep’s Brazil on Co-Directing 40th Anniversary Rendition of A Christmas Carol
- Tuesday on LIVE: National Voice Actor Westbrook & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: Chariho H.S. First In RI To Offer Entrepreneurial Program INCubatoredu
- LIVE: New England Theater Star Hakeem Talks “Crimes of the Heart” at 2nd Story Theater
- LIVE: Lawless on Franken, Conyers, Moore, “Pocahontas”—and More
- Thursday on LIVE: NYT Bestselling Author Zheutlin & Brass Clothing Founder Doyle
- LIVE: 135 Local Authors Featured At Rhode Island Author Expo
- LIVE: Picking The Perfect Winter Jacket With Personal Stylist Marinelli
- Wednesday on LIVE: Emmy Award-Winning Chef Lidia
- LIVE: Providence’s Mt. Hope Cowboys President Hughes Talks Trip to Nationals, Fundraising Needs
- LIVE: RI Actor Paolo Talks Breaking Into Hollywood With Upcoming TV Appearances
- Monday on LIVE: Media Expert Talks About Radio’s Financial Problems Plus More
- Friday on LIVE: US Olympic Curler Shuster & Bestselling Author Land