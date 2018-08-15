Providence Photographer Justin Case on Upcoming “Tribute” Exhibit at City Hall, on LIVE

Providence-based photographer Justin Case joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle on GoLocal LIVE, where he spoke to his work being featured in the upcoming exhibit, "Portraits and Tributes," opening at Providence City Hall on Thursday.

In his exhibit, Case portrays the downtown’s skyline, neighborhood parks, and the City’s super-saturated sunsets (punctured by the Manchester Street Power Station smokestacks) in hyper-real tones. These images become glowing tributes to the place where the artist was raised and continues to work today as a commercial photographer.



Case spoke to the fifteen photos he will have on display at City Hall, his love for Providence, and how he believes one of his pieces, "Cotton Candy Alley," helped him turn his then-girlfriend into his now-wife.

According to the city:

Justin Holland (a.k.a. Justin Case) was born in Brooklyn, New York but was raised primarily on the Southside of Providence. He grew up exposed to all kinds of talented people who were into music and art, but it was a DJ named Curty Kutt who helped him make the leap to finding his own artistic voice. Case hung out at Kutt’s Broad Street vinyl emporium by day and practiced DJing in his bedroom by night before landing a number of club gigs around the City. In 2013, while working for The Avenue Concept, Case got a taste for using a sophisticated digital SLR camera. It wasn’t long before he was taking pictures for friends at their club nights around the City. Today, he shoots everything from birthdays and weddings, to site-specific landscapes and portraits



Case, along with artist Kalie Boyne, will kick-off the exhibit on Thursday, August 16 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, which will run until October 15. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.