“Oyster Madness” Event At Bristol Oyster Bar Celebrates Aquaculture in RI

Growing up in the Rhode Island Peter Sebring, says he fell in love with the ocean as a kid.

That love of the ocean grew into a multi-faceted business, as he now owns the Bristol Oyster Bar restaurant in the heart of historic Bristol, an oyster farm in Portsmouth, and oyster gear shop in Warren.

During the month of March, the restaurant is hosting a March Madness tournament style event made up of 16 oyster farms.

“Mother nature has blessed Rhode Island, all the Rhode Island Oysters are really good,” Sebring says.

This is the second year of “Oyster Madness” and the event will conclude with the “Championshuck” on Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m.

For those who are hesitant to try a raw oyster, Sebring says “it’s like a little shot of the ocean.”

Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.