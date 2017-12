OSHEAN President Marble Talks Technology, Net Neutrality on GoLocal LIVE

OSHEAN President Dave Marble, who oversees the non-profit coalition of universities, K-12 schools, libraries, hospitals, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in Rhode Island seeking innovative Internet-based technology solutions, appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about OSHEAN's work -- and plans for 2018.

Founded in 1999 OSHEAN, -- Ocean State Higher Education Economic Development and Administrative Network -- delivers carrier-class optical transport, advanced IP-based networking and innovative cloud solutions to Community Anchor Institutions and the communities they serve.

