LIVE: Writer Gilsdorf On Memoirs and Achieving Your Writing Goals in 2018

Providence-based writer Ethan Gilsdorf says staying true to your writing goals is all about creating accountability.

“Treat writing as seriously as you would an appointment,” Gilsdorf says, “at the same time don’t set such a huge goal that you’re going to fail.”

Be it 20 minutes a day, or an hour a week, Gilsdorf says, make time to write so you feel like you’re making progress toward achieving your writing goals.

He also suggests becoming part of a writing community, taking writing classes and joining writing groups can help you become a better writer.

Gilsdorf is a co-founder of Grub Street's Young Adult Writers Program (YAWP) and teaches creative writing, personal essay and memoir writing classes, and journalism workshops for adults at Grub Street, where he also serves on the Board of Directors.

Gilsdorf is the author of the travel memoir investigation “Fantasy Freaks and Gaming Geeks: An Epic Quest for Reality Among Role Players, Online Gamers, and Other Dwellers of Imaginary Realms.”

His work has appeared in the New York Times, Boston Globe, USA Today, Newsday, The Washington Post among other publications



