LIVE: Tenor, Tomlinson, on Upcoming “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” Concert

It was a suggestion from a former voice teacher that got Felix Aguilar Tomlinson first listening to opera as a style of music he could potentially perform, and it was the push he needed to start using his natural tenor voice for the classical styles of music he’s now pursuing in his sophomore year at The Boston Conservatory.

LISTEN TO HIS PERFORMANCE AT THE 10:30 MARK

Tomlinson is a recent winner of the annual Collegiate Vocal Competition, and will be a soloist in an upcoming concert with The Rhode Island Civic Chorale & Orchestra designed to showcase up-and-coming talent.

The “Tomorrow’s Stars Today” concert will be on Saturday, March 24th, and the program will include pieces like Coronation Mass – W. A. Mozart and Four Hymns from the Rig Veda – Gustav Holst.

For tickets go HERE.



