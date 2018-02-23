LIVE: RI Coalition Against Gun Violence’s Finn On Banning Assault Weapons

In an interview on LIVE, Linda Finn, President of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence spoke about three different priorities for common sense gun legation for 2018.

The three main priorities include banning assault weapons, banning firearms on school grounds (with exceptions of police/peace officers) and banning high capacity magazines.

“I think that we’re at a tipping point right now,” Finn says, “we just know that it’s time, people are fed up, and they know it’s time for us to ban these things.”

The coalition backs a multi-pronged strategy--they say is dedicated to “reducing death and violence” while protecting second amendment rights.

Finn says Rhode Island can look to legislation in states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York for examples of common sense gun legislation.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.