LIVE: Organizing Ideas On A Budget With MacRae

Organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI says organizing solutions don’t have to be expensive.

“There is an abundance of organizing solutions for small projects that are under ten dollars,” MacRae says.

Here are some products and examples of ways you can get organized on a budget.

Kid’s Craft Room:

MacRae suggests using a carrying caddy for kids craft room. Rolling carts can store construction paper and flat art material

Girls bedrooms

MacRae suggests using decorative boxes to hold hair accessories and memorabilia boxes for storing tickets and other small items. She also suggests using drawer organizers for the vanity, desks and in the bathroom.

Pencil Pouchs

Accordion files

MacRae says you can use these types of file folders for coupons, gift cards, banking materials, or any papers you access on a regular basis.

Cardboard boxes

Small to large, you can reuse boxes for drawer organizers or for storage.

Bookshelves

Books, games, or crafts, MacRae likes bookshelves for organizing a host of items.

Thrift store purchases

MacRae says be make a list of what you want and need before thrift store shopping.

Related Slideshow: 10 Areas You Find Most Challenging to Get Organized

Prev Next Paper in any form This was the most challenging space! 91% of people surveyed stated paper was their biggest headache. Just because we are in this digital age, people think paper is going to disappear. As long as we have mail, and paper at work, kid’s school papers, etc., paper is going to be around for a very long time. We need to develop systems to organize and maintain our paper clutter. Prev Next Closets To stay on top of an organized closet, you should be emptying your closet twice a year. Switch your closets in the spring and fall. This will force you to take inventory of the contents of the closet. You’ll never know what’s hiding in the back corners of your closet unless you take everything out. Prev Next Kitchen When was the last time you emptied your entire food closet down to bare shelves? I asked this question at my last presentation and not one person could remember. Some said the last time their food pantry was empty was when they first moved in and others stated it had been years. Have garbage bags on hand. In every kitchen I organize, we throw out at least three garbage bags of expired food. Prev Next Basement This is the black hole of the house. If an item doesn’t have a home, it usually gets thrown in the basement on a shelf. You’ll walk into the basement one day and wonder how did it get so bad? The first thing you need to do in the basement is declutter, then categorize items and then decide how you want to function going forward. Measure your space and choose shelving units that will fit what you need to hold. Block off 3 hours and don’t leave the basement during that time. Staying in the room will keep you focused. Prev Next Garage The garage is an area similar to the basement. The garage tends to be a drop spot for outdoor items and usually there isn’t any organization. Most tend to regret not organizing the garage when they find they can’t park their cars in the garage in the winter months when it’s snowing. Put this project on your to-do list this fall. Prev Next Office at work Most will say they don’t have time to tackle this area, but think about the time you are wasting by not being organized. The office can be challenging for some because you have paper, closet space, desk space and bookshelves. Most get overwhelmed and stressed just thinking about tackling this space. They think it’s easier to function this way than to actually tackle the project. Prev Next Kid’s rooms If your kids are over the age of 6, incorporate them in this process. If you don’t have the skill set to help them get organized, call in a professional to work one-on-one with them. If your kids are craving structure, it’s time for them to get organized. Prev Next Attic Another one of those black holes like the basement. You rarely venture into the attic and you continue to toss items in there that don’t have a home. The garage, basement and attic are really challenging areas because you don’t spend much time in them. Think about how you want to function in these spaces. Streamline and maximize this space. This room should have a purpose. Prev Next Linen closets When items are just thrown into this closet without being contained, chaos will ensue. Empty the entire closet, categorize, itemize and then measure the space. Purchase containers to match the space and what you have to hold. It’s all about maximizing space in this closet and being able to put your hand on something without moving five other items out of the way. Prev Next Photos This is a tough project even for people who are organized. Memorabilia items and photos are a challenge because as you go through them, you tend to reminisce. Save this for the last project on your list of areas to organize. Once you begin, just focus on tossing and keeping and then reminisce when the decluttering process is completed. Prev





































Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.