LIVE: Journalist/Author Flock On New Book “The Heart Is A Shifting Sea”

Elizabeth Flock, a reporter for PBS Newshour, spent nearly a decade living with, interviewing and following the lives of three Indian couples for the focus of her first book, “The Heart Is a Shifting Sea; Love And Marriage In Mumbai.”

Flock gives readers a deep look into the changing views on marriage, love, sexuality, partnership, feminism and family within the region.

In an interview with LIVE, Flock says while she was in India, the nation was going through huge social and cultural change, and that was placing a lot of tension on marriages— she wanted to see how that tension would play out.

Flock says the deeply personal journey into these relationships evolved over the course of spending so much time and developing a great sense of trust in each other.

Flock has also written for major media outlets including U.S. News & World Report and the Washington Post, The New York Times, among other publications.



