LIVE: Community Activist Stensrud on Anti-Bullying “Health Workplace” Bill
Friday, March 23, 2018
House Bill No. 7024, which is sponsored by Representatives O'Brien, Marshall, Corvese, McNamara, and Slater, would establish a "cause of action against employers and employees for workplace bullying, harassment and other abusive conduct that is tolerated by employers."
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: Lancia to Bring in FCC to Address Rhode Island 911 Issues
- LIVE: House Finance Chair Abney Looking at Option of Moving to Biennial State Budget in RI
- LIVE: The Food Mood Girl Smith On Why You Should “Eat Your Feelings”
- LIVE: Ripple Effect - RI Hospital’s Chief of Trauma Dr. Adams On Impact of Impaired Driving Crashes
- LIVE: A&J Bakery Now Offering Vegan Goods Among Allergen Friendly Foods
- LIVE: RI “Teachers Bill of Rights” Proposed by Rep. O’Brien
- Friday on LIVE: Pop Singer King in The Lounge, Bristol Oyster Bar’s Sebring & A&J Bakery’s Hitzeman
- LIVE: How To Survive A Kitchen Renovation With Design Expert Garceau
- LIVE: Author Mills Explores History Of Black Barber Shops In “Cutting Along the Color Line”
- Tuesday on LIVE: Storm Updates All Day, Weather Channel’s Knabb & Naval War College’s Roehrig
- LIVE: Organizing Your Garage With MacRae Of Organizing in RI
- Monday on LIVE: Newport Historical Society’s Taylor, K-9 Trainer Sgt. Zarrella & Business Monday
- LIVE: Cummings Takes Super Plunge, Raising Awareness For Special Olympics RI
- RIEMA Director Gaynor on LIVE: Wet, Heavy Snow & Power Outages Expected Tonight
- Wednesday on LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs, & Top Technology Attorney Harris
- Thursday on LIVE: Dr. Hack on The Ripple Effect, RI NOW’s Friedman + LIVE at State House
- LIVE: Singer/Songwriter Volkmann Performs In The Alex and Ani Lounge
- LIVE: Wage Equality, Minimum Wage Increase Top Agenda for RI Jobs with Justice’s Araujo
- LIVE: Effort to Bury Power Lines at India Point Park in Providence Heats Up
- LIVE: DeFrancesco Explains Yearly Slater Mill History Tour; “Blow it Out”
- LIVE: RI’s Zarrella Shows Special Connection To K-9s In Documentary “Searchdog”
- Tuesday on LIVE: AS220’s Rivera, DESIGNxRI’s Carnevale & Professor Lawless
- LIVE: RI HPV Vaccine Activist Gardiner Warns Against “Bad Database Bill”
- LIVE: DESIGNxRI Celebrates Bauhaus with Inaugural Designer’s Ball