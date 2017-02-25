LIVE: Artisanal Cocktails, Mixing Up The Gold Finch

Mixologist and Owner of Little Bitte Artisanal Cocktails , Willa Van Nostrand says ingredients make all the difference in what you are consuming.

Van Nostrand says to make a good cocktail she believes in using fresh pressed juices, fresh herbs, edible blossoms, house bitters, and really good base spirits.If you are looking to incorporate herbs into your cocktails or mocktails at home, Van Nostrand says this time of year the herbs in season are coming from a greenhouse, “mint, somebody might have some over-wintered sage or rosemary, all of the kitchen herbs really.”

Van Nostrand makes The Gold Finch cocktail on GoLocal LIVE with four ingredients.

The shaken cocktail is made up of gin, yellow chartreuse, elder flower liqueur and fresh pressed lime.



