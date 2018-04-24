Hassett Talks About Empowering Future Leaders in RI on Business Monday
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
"FountainHead RI is the brainchild of Co-Founder David Almonte. An idea based on giving back, promoting growth benefiting RI, and providing leadership opportunities to both the generation before, as well as the generations to follow."
Hassett is an investment expert at Janney in Providence.
The goal of the emerging organization is to "provide a platform for millennial engagement in Rhode Island in order to foster professional development, connect the next generation of leaders, and promote leadership in various sectors both locally and nationally."
To get involved with FountainHead R, contact the group here.
