Fung on Economic Plan, Marijuana, PawSox, and More on LIVE
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Fung also spoke to his views on the potential for a new PawSox deal -- after the Senate legislation fell flat in the House following approval in January. He said he opposed the Senate-passed version.
While Governor Gina Raimondo was down in Washington, D.C. this week speaking to the building trades, and Fung's opponent believes RI should eliminate prevailing wage, Fung said on GoLocal LIVE that there is room for both union and non-union shops in RI.
Fung discussed how he would approach looking at the approval of recreational marijuana -- and his opposition to Governor Raimondo's proposed increase of medical marijuana facilities -- and taxes; and discussed his success in building the economy in Cranston.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: History of Colonial Cocktails and Spirits with Newsday Food Critic Hirsch
- Thursday on LIVE: Nashville Musician Madeira, Newsday’s Hirsch & Writer Gilsdorf
- LIVE: 5 Ways Dungeons & Dragons Makes You A Better Person With Writer Gilsdorf
- LIVE: RI Charter Schools’ Oliveira on Battling for Level Playing Field in 2018
- Friday on LIVE: Alt-Rock Musician Alves, Let’s Read RI’s Becker & Children’s Friend Caprio
- LIVE: Brown Veterans Join RISD to Help RI Female Veterans in Need
- LIVE: Curator Bevilicqua on “Hairbrained” Program at Providence Public Library
- LIVE: 111 Years Of History Captured in “Brown Women Speak” Project
- Tuesday on LIVE: UHIP’s Sherman, Prof. Lawless, OUT LOUD Theater’s Hawkridge
- LIVE: Upcoming Theater Hair & Wig Workshop with Artisan Christofferson
- LIVE: Hawkridge’s OUT LOUD Theater Announces Imaginative 6th Season
- LIVE: Becker’s Let’s Read RI Makes Reading The Reward For Kids
- LIVE: Brown Students Set To Launch Nano Satellite With NASA
- LIVE: Dickinson on Latest Retiree Effort to Get COLAs Following Pension Reform
- LIVE: 12-Year-Old Singer Soraiya Uses Her Musical Talent to Help Communities
- LIVE: Options Magazine’s Rogers on Relaunch of LGBTQ+ Publication in RI
- LIVE: “Great American Pie Fight” for ALS at The Dorrance This Saturday
- LIVE: RI Restaurateur Brady Says Business “Best It’s Been” in Years
- LIVE: Carita’s Smile Gives Volunteers a Way to Take a trip, Change a Life
- Tuesday on LIVE: Comedian Champlin, Carita’s Smile & Professor Lawless
- Monday on LIVE: Leland Baker Trio Performs, Athenæum’s Burriesci & Business Monday
- LIVE: Garceau of Robin Garceau Interiors On The Pursuit of Quality
- LIVE: Wheeler’s Famous Clothing & More Sale Celebrates 70 Years
- LIVE: Athenæum’s Burriesci On Expanding and Preserving Special Collections
- LIVE: North Providence’s Caranci on Need for Town Ethics Commission