Brown Graduate Grave Launches Financial Learning App “Finnest” For Kids

In August of 2016, Clemens Grave and fellow Brown University graduate Richard McDonald co-founded Finnest , aiming to help teach children better financial habits.

Finnest is an app-connected, prepaid, secured debit card that allows parents to teach children healthy saving and spending habits.

“We decided to build a platform that enables kids to manage their money the same way their parents do while learning to earn, safe and responsibly spend money all in a secured, and for the parent, transparent environment,” Grave says.

Those interested can sign up for the app now, through the Finnest website and Graves says they expect to publicly launch Finnest the first quarter of 2018.



