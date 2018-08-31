Blais & Bubier Highlight the November Project on LIVE

The November Project is a community based, free, open-to-the-public exercise group founded in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2011. The name "November Project" comes from the Google Doc that the founders shared to track their progress in November 2011. While sessions occur year-round, the name stuck.

The Providence "tribe" as they fittingly call themselves holds free workouts on the Providence Statehouse steps every Wednesday morning at 5:27 a.m. and 6:27 a.m. The 35-minute workouts are for all ages and abilities and include long runs, group exercises, and stair workouts - even a fitness Jenga game!

Steven Blais and Holly Bubier joined GoLocal LIVE’s Chelsea Guay to discuss the overall mission of The November Project and the amazing sense of community that it brings to Providence.

Much of the discussion on GoLocal LIVE - WATCH ABOVE - was about the November Project background, the "tribe" mentality and their fitting motto - "Just Show Up."

